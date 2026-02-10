Highest-graded Seahawks, Patriots players from Super Bowl 60

Abraham Lucas held down the right side of the Seahawks' line: He earned an elite 90.2 PFF run-blocking grade in the game, paving the way for Kenneth Walker III to win Super Bowl MVP.

Christian Gonzalez was a bright spot for the Patriots: A lot went wrong for New England, but it could have been far worse if not for Gonzalez, who broke up three passes and held Sam Darnold to a 40.4 NFL passer rating when targeted.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

For one last time this season, we're looking at the highest-graded players for a week, this time for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60. These were the 10 highest-graded players from the game. To qualify, players needed to have logged at least 25 snaps.

Lucas kept the Seahawks' running lanes clear all night. He finished second in impact-block rate (22.6%), behind teammate Grey Zabel (25.8%), while generating only a 6.5% defeated rate. Lucas earned an elite 90.2 PFF run-blocking grade for the game, performing equally well in zone (86.5) and gap schemes (79.0).

Lucas also kept Sam Darnold clean, surrendering zero pressures and finishing with an 83.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. He is the only tackle from the Super Bowl with PFF grades above 80.0 in either blocking facet.

The fourth-year man from Washington State graded out as the second-best offensive tackle throughout the postseason (91.0) and is one of two tackles to record a PFF overall grade above 90.0 (Jordan Mailata, 96.1).

Lucas conceded just two pressures in pass protection, earning him a fourth-ranked 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade.

He was elite as a run blocker (92.4 PFF run-blocking grade), ranking in the top two among tackles in zone (90.4) and gap (93.2) schemes. He generated the eighth-best defeated rate (9.0%) while recording the fourth-best impact-block rate (21.3%).

Gonzalez was one of the Patriots' few bright spots in Super Bowl 60. He was the game's only defender to record a PFF coverage grade above 80.0 (86.8). He was targeted five times, allowing one catch for 16 yards while breaking up three passes. He held Sam Darnold to a 40.4 NFL passer rating when targeted.

The 17th overall pick in 2023, Gonzalez earned an 86.8 PFF overall grade in the playoffs. He was the third-best cornerback in coverage, surrendering 11 catches on 30 targets for 141 yards. A chunk of that came from a 52-yard bomb to Marvin Mims Jr. in the AFC Championship game, yet he still allowed only 4.7 receiving yards per target.

Gonzalez forced seven incompletions (first) at a rate of 23% and picked off a pass. He also made 14 tackles in coverage with four stops and generated the fourth-lowest NFL passer rating when targeted (38.3).

Barner was one of the Seahawks' standout players, catching all four of his targets for 54 yards and a score. He had two gains of 15-plus yards, including a 16-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter where he found himself alone in the end zone against busted coverage. That play gave the Seahawks an 18-0 lead.

Barner finished the game with a 77.9 PFF receiving grade and led all tight ends in PFF run-blocking grade (68.2).

The second-year man from Michigan topped his rookie receiving numbers (30 catches, 245 yards, four touchdowns) with 58 catches in 2025 for 586 yards and seven touchdowns. He gained 31 first downs, recorded 11 explosive gains of 15-plus yards and secured six of nine contested catches.

While Barner's postseason PFF receiving grade dropped to 51.7 from 76.9 during the regular season, he excelled as a blocker, ranking as the top run-blocking tight end of the postseason (78.5). He shined in Seattle’s zone-blocking scheme (77.8 PFF grade), and he didn’t allow a single pressure in passprotection (70.5 PFF pass-blocking grade).

Bryant was everywhere in Super Bowl 60, recording two tackles in run defense (71.2 PFF run-defense grade) and forcing an incompletion in coverage. He nearly came away with an interception on the fourth-quarter play, racing across the field to break up the pass. Bryant finished the game with a 72.6 PFF coverage grade, best among all safeties.

A fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2022, Bryant graded out as the fourth-best safety this postseason (77.7).

He earned the fifth-best coverage grade at the position (71.4), allowing only one catch on three targets for nine yards. Although that play went for a touchdown (NFC Championship game), he forced incompletions across his other two targets, limiting quarterbacks to an 81.9 NFL passer rating.

While Abraham Lucas manned the right side of the offensive line, Cross held down the left side, allowing only one hurry on the night (72.4 PFF pass-blocking grade) and earning a 76.0 PFF run-blocking grade. Cross recorded 70.0-plus PFF blocking grades in both zone (70.2) and gap (77.4) schemes while generating a 19.4% impact-block rate. New England’s defensive line couldn’t get around him, as he matched Lucas with a 6.5% defeated rate.

The ninth overall pick by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cross graded out as the third-best tackle this postseason (84.7). He earned 80.0-plus blocking grades in run blocking (80.9, sixth best) and pass protection (81.8, fifth), standing out especially in zone-blocking schemes (80.3).

Cross surrendered four hurries across 96 pass-blocking snaps and ranked in the top seven among tackles in impact-block rate (17.3%) and defeated rate (8.0%) in the run game.

Both teams struggled to get much going through the air, with Douglas earning the highest PFF receiving grade of the night (74.9). He caught five of his seven targets for just 45 yards, but he forced three missed tackles, gained two first downs and averaged 5.4 yards after the catch per reception.

Douglas finished fourth among Patriots receivers in receiving yards during the regular season (447) but ranked second among the group in threat rate (19.4%).

Although he finished as PFF’s 17th-highest-graded receiver during the regular season (81.1 PFF receiving grade), he stumbled to a 63.6 PFF receiving grade during the postseason. The 2023 sixth-round pick caught eight of his 12 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

Seven of Douglas' targets came from within nine yards of the line of scrimmage, where he caught six passes for 73 yards, including his touchdown against the Texans, a gain of 28 yards. He earned a 90.3 PFF receiving grade at that depth of the field, fourth best among all postseason receivers.

Nearly all of his production (seven catches, 81 yards) also came from the slot, where he logged a 62.9 PFF receiving grade.

Murphy was relentless as a pass rusher, recording three hurries and two sacks en route to a 15.6% win rate (third best among defensive linemen).

The second-year man from Texas graded out as the 10th-best interior lineman this postseason (67.7 PFF overall grade). While he recorded five tackles with three stops in run defense (57.5 PFF run-defense grade), Murphy was at his best getting after the quarterback. He ranked in the top five in pressures (12) and pass-rush win-rate (15.7%) on his way to a 69.6 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Pass rushing has been Murphy’s specialty. He sports a 70.2 PFF pass-rushing grade over his first two seasons. The former 16th overall pick improved in his sophomore NFL season, going from a 57.8 PFF overall grade in 2024 to a 72.4 mark in 2025. Murphy recorded 50 pressures with nine sacks (both top-10 marks) while generating an 11.8% pass-rush win rate. He finished the year with the 13th-best PFF pass-rushing grade among interior defenders (76.6).

New England was able to slow down Seattle’s main weapon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (53.9 PFF receiving grade), but not their X-factor on the ground. The Patriots' run defense was their Achilles' heel all season (61.8 team PFF grade), and Walker made them pay with 135 rushing yards on 27 carries. Those are the most carries and rushing yards by a Super Bowl running back in the PFF era.

Walker gained seven first downs, forced eight missed tackles and recorded five explosive runs, including rushes of 30 and 29 yards within three plays of each other in the second quarter. He averaged 3.3 yards after contact per attempt and finished with a 78.5 PFF rushing grade for the night, earning MVP honors for his performance. He is the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since the Broncos‘ Terrell Davis in 1998.

Walker capped a historic postseason as he prepares for free agency. In the PFF era, he tied for 12th in playoff carries (65) and tied for the ninth-most rushing yards in a postseason (313 yards). He led all running backs this postseason in touchdowns (four), first downs (17) and missed tackles (16), and he tied for seventh in explosive runs of 10-plus yards (nine).

Jennings made four run stops and assisted on two other tackles, earning a 67.4 PFF run-defense grade in Super Bowl 60. While he recorded a 27.3% positive play rate across 22 run snaps, he also produced his highest negatively graded play rate of the postseason (13.6%), fueled by a missed tackle.

Jennings logged a pressure across 12 pass-rushing snaps, but his best play came in coverage, where he broke up a pass intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first quarter.

The 28-year-old earned a 71.2 PFF overall grade throughout the postseason, ranking as the fourth-best run defender at the position (76.8 PFF run-defense grade). Each of his nine tackles led to an offensive stop (first in both categories), and he also finished third in positively graded play rate (25.4%).

Williams was a force in the middle, recording six pressures — including a sack — while leading all defenders on the night in pass-rush win-rate (25.0%). Run defense, however, was an issue for the fifth-year lineman. He recorded a 29.4% negatively graded play rate across 17 snaps (33.7 PFF run-defense grade).

That dynamic was present throughout the postseason. Although he struggled in run defense (54.4 PFF run-defense grade), Williams still graded out as the top interior lineman this postseason (82.2 PFF overall grade), thanks to his top-ranked 89.1 PFF pass-rushing grade. He recorded 23 pressures at a rate of 18.8%, including three sacks and two quarterback hits.

The pass-rush specialist owns a second-ranked 91.1 PFF pass-rushing grade over the past two seasons between Philadelphia and New England. He ranks in the top 10 in pressures (113) and sacks (15), and the top two in pass-rush win-rate (16.1%) and pressure rate (14.4%).