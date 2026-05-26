Jordan Love shreds single-high and all-out blitzes: The Green Bay Packers quarterback registered identical, elite 92.2 PFF passing grades against both Cover 0 and Cover 1, leading the league by throwing nine touchdowns and zero sacks against all-out pressure.

Drake Maye displays masterful patience versus split-safeties: Overcoming complex defensive shells, the Patriots' young passer secured the league's highest marks against Cover 2 (92.0 grade) and Quarters (90.6 grade).

Matthew Stafford carves up standard Cover 3 systems: The reigning league MVP became just the second quarterback in ten years to eclipse 2,000 passing yards against Cover 3, spearheading the NFL with 19 big-time throws against the structure.

NFL defensive coordinators throw everything in their arsenal at the league’s elite quarterbacks in an effort to disrupt rhythm and muddy the picture after the snap. In general, though, veteran quarterbacks have seen every coverage imaginable over the course of their careers.

Different quarterbacks also possess skill sets that naturally align with certain coverage structures. Passers who thrive attacking the seam often excel against Cover 3. Quarterbacks who prefer to operate underneath can benefit from facing Quarters coverage. Meanwhile, elite deep passers with trustworthy receivers tend to welcome regular opportunities against Cover 1.

Using PFF data from the 2025 NFL season, these quarterbacks earned the highest passing grades against each of the league’s primary coverage structures. Our coverage buckets also combine several variations under one umbrella. For example, Cover 2 includes both man and zone looks, while Cover 3 encompasses fire-zone blitzes and cloud coverage variations.

Cover 0 remains one of the NFL’s least frequently used coverages because of the obvious risks that come with leaving no defenders deep. Defenses deployed it on just 4.5% of snaps last season.

When opponents dialed up all-out blitzes against the Packers, Jordan Love consistently made them pay. His PFF passing grade versus Cover 0 (92.2) ranked as the highest recorded by any quarterback in a season since Tom Brady in 2021 among quarterbacks with at least 20 dropbacks.

Love logged just 24 dropbacks against Cover 0, which may sound modest, though it still ranked 13th among NFL quarterbacks. More importantly, he avoided sacks on every one of those plays while throwing nine touchdown passes and posting a 121.0 passer rating — both marks ranked second in the league.