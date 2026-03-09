2026 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Wide receiver

Free agency is here, and teams around the NFL are searching for upgrades across every position. Here are PFF’s position rankings for the 2026 free-agent class, and you can track every move — including grades, snap counts and contract details — on our live free agency tracker at https://www.pff.com/nfl/free-agency.

1. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Snaps: 2,764 | PFF grade: 85.9

Pickens enjoyed a career year after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season, ranking sixth among wide receivers in yards per route run (2.35). He has improved his PFF grade in every season since entering the NFL in 2022 and will be just 25 years old when the 2026 season begins.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

2. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Snaps: 2,721 | PFF grade: 73.1

Pierce delivered a career year in 2025, ranking 16th among wide receivers in PFF receiving grade (81.0) and 17th in yards per route run (2.10). A true downfield threat, he led the NFL in average depth of target (20.0) and yards per reception (21.3).

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

3. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Snaps: 2,037 | PFF grade: 89.5

Evans' streak of 1,000-yard seasons came to an end after an injury-plagued 2025 campaign, and it is fair to question whether his best days are behind him. Still, at 32 years old, he is just one season removed from earning a 90.2 PFF receiving grade, leaving him more than capable of serving as a strong short-term option.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

4. Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders

Snaps: 2,217 | PFF grade: 80.6

Samuel appears to be slowing down at 30 years old. His average max speed in 2025 was 19.7 mph, per PFF Game Athleticism score — his slowest year since an injury-impacted 2020 season. He also earned a career-low 69.4 PFF overall grade and averaged a career-low 6.5 yards after the catch per reception. On the positive side, he brought in a career-best 52.6% of his contested targets.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

5. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

Snaps: 2,056 | PFF grade: 79.3

49ers general manager John Lynch said the team would “love” to re-sign Jennings, who served as the team's top wide receiver for the second straight season in 2025. The 28-year-old's 83.1 PFF overall grade in 2024 made him a top-15 wide receiver. This year, his 18 contested catches in the regular season were a top-four figure among wide receivers.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

6. Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Snaps: 1,696 | PFF grade: 70.7

Shaheed's free-agency stock was already looking solid while he was with the Saints before the trade deadline, but his run of excellence in the postseason for the Seahawks may have raised his price tag. The speedster is a kick-return threat (87.4 PFF return grade, third best) and hasn't dropped any of his 90-plus targets this season.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

7. Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

Snaps: 2,253 | PFF grade: 86.7

Just one year after signing a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots, Diggs is already back on the market. The veteran remained a focal point of New England's offense, posting an 82.6 PFF receiving grade that ranked 10th among qualified wide receivers. Even at 32, Diggs has never produced a receiving grade below 77.5 in a full season during his career. However, age concerns and a potential suspension could impact his market.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

8. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Snaps: 2,464 | PFF grade: 77.0

Doubs profiles as a solid No. 3 receiver for most NFL offenses, having earned PFF receiving grades above 70.0 and averaged more than 1.60 yards per route run in each of the past three seasons. He has consistently won at the catch point, hauling in 45 receptions on 91 contested targets since entering the league. Over that same span, Doubs has graded in the 80th percentile against single coverage and the 68th percentile in yards per route run, reinforcing his value as a complementary pass-catcher.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

9. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Snaps: 2,467 | PFF grade: 68.4

Robinson flashed when given an expanded role with the Giants in 2025, producing a career-best 1.87 yards per route run while posting a drop rate of just 3.2%, tied for fourth-best among qualified wide receivers. Although his career average depth of target sits at 6.7 yards, that figure climbed to 9.0 last season, reflecting increased downfield usage. Still just 25, Robinson profiles as a capable and reliable slot target.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

10. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Snaps: 1,796 | PFF grade: 91.3

Hill's 2025 season ended early after a devastating leg injury in Week 4. Prior to the injury, the former All-Pro recorded an 81.0 PFF receiving grade and averaged 2.55 yards per route run. Whether Hill will be able to play in 2026 remains uncertain, but the 32-year-old could still be a productive receiver if he returns to the field — even if he is no longer at his peak.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

11. Christian Kirk, Houston Texans

Snaps: 1,445 | PFF grade: 69.2

Kirk's 2025 regular season wasn't particularly impressive, and he posted a career low in yards. However. he had a huge showing on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, earning a 91.8 PFF receiving grade and averaging 6.26 yards per route run. He's still good enough to be a strong third option, primarily as a slot receiver, for most offenses in the league.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

12. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Snaps: 2,291 | PFF grade: 79.9

Allen didn't miss a beat in his return to Los Angeles, tallying a 76.1 PFF receiving grade with 1.62 yards per route run. One of his fortes remains contested catches, boasting a career 50.5% catch rate on such tries over his illustrious career. The 33-year-old displayed that he's still a viable weapon in 2025, but his market may be constricted — after all, he reportedly only had interest in playing for the Chargers, Rams and Bears last offseason.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

13. DeAndre Hopkins, Baltimore Ravens

Snaps: 1,674 | PFF grade: 86.0

Hopkins was responsible for a career-low 330 receiving yards in 2025, but he was actually very efficient with an 82.3 PFF receiving grade. Indeed, Hopkins dropped just one of his 38 targets and caught seven of his 11 contested attempts. While the 33-year-old may not be capable of producing WR1-level volume at this stage in his career, he can play as a sage receiver who thrives in specific downfield roles.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

14. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

Snaps: 2,530 | PFF grade: 61.8

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

15. Jalen Nailor, Minnesota Vikings

Snaps: 1,373 | PFF grade: 62.5

Playing behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison may not yield many golden chances, but Nailor took advantage in 2025 with a 67.1 PFF receiving grade. He enters free agency with a 7.7% career drop rate, including missing just one of his 49 targets this year. The 26-year-old could seek more WR2 slots, but also can help complete a receiver room.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

16. Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City Chiefs

Snaps: 703 | PFF grade: 61.5

Thornton was a regular portion of the Chiefs' early-season receiving corps as multiple players dealt with injury. He posted a career-best 68.4 PFF receiving grade with 1.70 yards per route run, and also separated at a 94th-percentile clip against single coverage. The former Patriot was also excellent on deep targets with a 94.5-plus receiving grade on both intermediate and deep tries. Still just 25, Thornton's elite speed should at least give him another crack within a receiver room.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

17. Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers

Snaps: 1,509 | PFF grade: 58.5

Austin has failed to capitalize on a thin receiving corps over the last two seasons, amassing a 60.3 PFF receiving grade since 2024. Drops were also a problem this year, as he failed to bring in 8.1% of his tries. Austin's quickness and deep-threat ability in the slot could intrigue organizations, but he'll have to refine other parts of his game as he looks to latch on as a consistent option.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

18. Marquise Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Snaps: 1,495 | PFF grade: 70.0

Joining the Chiefs didn't alter much about Brown's performance. Over the last two years, he's earned a 70.2 PFF receiving grade with 37 first downs gained. Although he isn't necessarily an uber dynamic wideout, Brown is reliable, having dropped just two passes since the start of 2024. The former first-round pick projects as a lower-level contributor in a receiving room needing options.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

19. Brandin Cooks, Buffalo Bills

Snaps: 1,979 | PFF grade: 65.0

After a short reunion with the Saints, Cooks joined the Bills midseason and was thrust into a borderline starting role. There, Cooks churned out a 63.0 PFF receiving grade with 1.64 yards per route run. Having failed to reach a 70.0 receiving grade in each of the last two years, the 32-year-old represents borderline depth at this point in his 13-year career.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

20. Olamide Zaccheaus, Chicago Bears

Snaps: 1,761 | PFF grade: 59.1

Zaccheaus' flashes with the Commanders galvanized a one-year deal with the Bears, but the veteran didn't mirror his past performance. Zaccheaus accounted for a 56.3 PFF receiving grade with 0.92 yards per route run during his stint in Chicago, as he failed to reach more than two targets anytime beyond Week 9. The 28-year-old's short-area receiving ability could still add complementary elements to a receiving room as a WR3 or beyond.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

21. Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers

Snaps: 1,466 | PFF grade: 65.7

Bourne returned to the Bay Area in 2025, playing 639 snaps for the 49ers — his most since 2020. The veteran proved solid with a 64.1 PFF receiving grade, but his 15.9% drop rate was the worst among any receiver with at least 50 targets. The 30-year-old can still help fill out a receiver room, but he hasn't been an above-average target in several seasons.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

22. Tim Patrick, Jacksonville Jaguars

Snaps: 1,022 | PFF grade: 65.9

In a crowded receiver room, Patrick played just 351 snaps with the Jaguars, which was the fewest of his career. He commanded just 25 targets on a 62.2 PFF receiving grade while also dropping three passes. The 32-year-old is unlikely to be within a team's top-three receivers but does provide a veteran presence at receiver.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

23. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys

Snaps: 1,867 | PFF grade: 59.5

Tolbert's playing time dropped even more in 2025, appearing on 464 offensive snaps. His minimal production matched his career output this far of 0.94 yards per route run and a 60.6 PFF receiving grade. The upcoming 27-year-old former third-rounder will look to break out if he leaves Dallas, especially in pursuit of a larger opportunity.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

24. Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

Snaps: 1,325 | PFF grade: 69.7

After three solid years to open his career, Atwell wasn't quite the same player in 2025. His PFF receiving grade fell to 57.3, and his 1.22 yards per route run were also a career low. Likewise, Atwell has played just 630 total snaps over the last two years due largely to coaching decisions. Atwell's potential is still discernible at 26, but any team signing him will have to reignite his prior play.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

25. David Moore, Carolina Panthers

Snaps: 801 | PFF grade: 65.2

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

26. Cedrick Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins

Snaps: 1,172 | PFF grade: 64.3

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

27. Tyler Johnson, New York Jets

Snaps: 689 | PFF grade: 64.3

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.