2026 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Tight ends

Free agency is here, and teams around the NFL are searching for upgrades across every position. Here are PFF’s position rankings for the 2026 free-agent class, and you can track every move — including grades, snap counts and contract details — on our live free agency tracker at https://www.pff.com/nfl/free-agency.

1. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Snaps: 2,395 | PFF grade: 70.8

Just 25 years old, Pitts is set to cash in on a career year. The former No. 4 overall pick seemed to put it all together in 2025 after a string of disappointing seasons, earning his highest PFF overall grade (73.6) since his 2021 rookie campaign. He logged an elite 91.3 PFF receiving grade from Week 13 on, the second-best figure among tight ends.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Snaps: 2,390 | PFF grade: 72.9

Goedert never quite reached the true elite tier of tight ends, but he has been one of the league's steadier producers, grading above 70.0 in each of his first seven seasons prior to 2025. His 2025 campaign fit that solid-but-unspectacular mold — 64 catches on 85 targets for 624 yards — though he did post a career-high 12 touchdowns, generating a 135.0 passer rating when targeted and averaging 1.34 yards per route run. Goedert's peak came in 2021 when he earned an elite 90.7 PFF grade and averaged 2.33 yards per route run, and while his blocking remains a limitation, he still profiles as a valuable pass-catching option in the right offense.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Snaps: 3,009 | PFF grade: 80.1

It feels like there's only one landing spot for Kelce, and that's back in Kansas City. He's no longer the best tight end in football, but he was still productive enough in 2025. He ranked in the top 25 at the position in yards per route run, PFF receiving grade and receiving yards, and he can be expected to produce like an above-average starter again in 2026.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

4. Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Snaps: 1,798 | PFF grade: 69.1

Likely had a down year in 2025 but ranked earned an eighth-ranked 77.1 PFF receiving grade in 2024. It's worth noting that he was likely hindered in 2025 by a foot injury suffered in training camp. Given that Likely will be just 26 years old when the 2026 campaign begins, it wouldn't be surprising to see him have a big market in free agency.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

5. Jonnu Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers

Snaps: 1,845 | PFF grade: 64.3

After arriving in Pittsburgh from Miami, Smith never found his footing. His 46.8 PFF overall grade ranked last among the 42 tight ends who played at least 500 snaps in 2025, and his 49.4 PFF receiving grade was also a career low. However, Smith was highly productive in 2024 with the Dolphins, averaging 1.95 yards per route run and 5.9 yards after the catch per reception. Teams pursuing the 30-year-old will hope he can rediscover that form and add explosiveness to their passing attack.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

6. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Snaps: 2,126 | PFF grade: 64.9

The emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and some injuries, led to Njoku's least productive season since 2019. It has now been multiple seasons since we've seen him at his best. He's still only 29 years old, though, so provided he is healthy, he can be an upgrade as a starter for multiple teams.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

7. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Snaps: 2,024 | PFF grade: 61.7

Okonkwo attracted heaps of attention thanks to a tremendous rookie season, when he produced an 84.6 PFF receiving grade. Although he hasn't quite matched that level of production since, he remains an effective receiver with a career 1.46 yards-per-route-run mark and 5.8 yards after the catch per reception. The former fourth-round pick could infuse some energy into receiving corps around the league with his field-stretching talent.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

8. Charlie Kolar, Baltimore Ravens

Snaps: 955 | PFF grade: 72.0

Working as the Ravens' third tight end, Kolar still captured eyes with his 2025 performance. Kolar was sound as a run-blocker, ranking eighth among qualified tight ends with a 71.5 mark in that department. Even when called upon as a receiver, he sported a 75.0 PFF receiving grade. NFL teams always covet blocking-oriented tight ends, which means that the 26-year-old Kolar could find a nice raise this spring.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

9. Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

Snaps: 801 | PFF grade: 76.7

After a two-year retirement, Waller returned to the field with the Dolphins in 2025 and looked like his vintage self. Waller recorded an 87.6 PFF receiving grade with 1.75 yards per route run and a 135.2 passer rating when targeted, although he played in just nine games while battling a pec injury. The 33-year-old's future is unknown, but he showed capabilities of still being a high-end receiving tight end last year.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

10. Austin Hooper, New England Patriots

Snaps: 1,758 | PFF grade: 68.1

Hooper's time with the Patriots helped rejuvenate his career. Across two years in New England's tight end-heavy offense, Hooper earned a 72.1 overall PFF grade along with a 73.9 PFF receiving grade. While Hooper has been less impactful as a run-blocker, his receiving prowess is still enough to attract suitors, even at age 31.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

11. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Snaps: 3,086 | PFF grade: 60.1

Otton has played 3,951 snaps over the last four seasons, the second-most among tight ends. His availability hasn't necessarily correlated with individual success, compiling a 59.7 overall PFF grade with a 58.7 PFF receiving grade. Otton's best usage may be in pass protection, as his 71.3 PFF pass-blocking grade was the sixth-highest among qualified tight ends in 2025.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

12. Marcedes Lewis, Denver Broncos

Snaps: 632 | PFF grade: 67.4

The ageless wonder Lewis worked his way onto the field in 2025, playing 81 snaps with the Broncos. However, he's been highly ineffective over the last two years with a 53.1 overall PFF grade. If Lewis comes back at age 42, it will presumably be as a practice squad member and/or third-string option.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

13. Chris Manhertz, New York Giants

Snaps: 919 | PFF grade: 66.1

Manhertz has operated as the Giants' third tight end over the last two seasons, but he's been good in his constrained role. In that window, he's been responsible for a 72.1 overall PFF grade. As expected for a blocking tight end, Manhertz has lived up to the billing with a 68.0 mark or better in both pass- and run-blocking. The soon-to-be 34-year-old may not do much as a receiver, but his contributions as a blocker are always valuable.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

14. Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

Snaps: 1,330 | PFF grade: 65.4

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

15. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Snaps: 1,455 | PFF grade: 64.9

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

16. Noah Fant, Cincinnati Bengals

Snaps: 1,516 | PFF grade: 64.4

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

17. Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

Snaps: 1,774 | PFF grade: 64.2

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.