2026 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Offensive tackles

Free agency is here, and teams around the NFL are searching for upgrades across every position. Here are PFF's position rankings for the 2026 free-agent class.

1. Rasheed Walker, Green Bay Packers

Snaps: 3,170 | PFF grade: 69.8

Walker will need to clean up his run blocking, where he earned no better than 56.3 PFF grade in any of the past three seasons, but the team that signs him (or re-signs him) will look forward to getting a relatively consistent left tackle in pass protection.

2. Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions

Snaps: 3,100 | PFF grade: 81.5

Taylor Decker was the Detroit Lions' longest-tenured player before requesting his release after 10 seasons with the team. Since entering the league in 2016, Decker has been a steady presence at tackle, playing more than 800 snaps in eight of his 10 seasons and earning PFF grades above 70.0 in each of those campaigns. In 2025, he allowed two sacks, three hits and 28 hurries across 551 pass-blocking snaps, finishing with a 67.9 pass-blocking grade that ranked 59th among 93 qualifying tackles. Entering his age-32 season, Decker still profiles as a viable veteran option for teams looking to add experience on the blind side.

3. Jermaine Eluemunor, New York Giants

Snaps: 2,918 | PFF grade: 70.8

Despite a disastrous 2025 season in New York that included the midseason firing of Brian Daboll, Jermaine Eluemunor was a clear bright spot along the Giants' offensive line. New York ranked fifth in PFF pass-blocking grade, with Eluemunor playing a central role. He sits 16th among qualified tackles in pass-blocking grade (76.8) since 2024 and is tied for seventh in pressure rate allowed (4.3%). He has also graded in the 74th percentile on true pass sets and the 79th percentile overall as a pass-blocker over the past two seasons.

4. Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears

Snaps: 1,653 | PFF grade: 74.6

Jones played just 210 snaps in 2025 after suffering a knee injury in Week 4, but he was effective when healthy in prior action. As a starter in 2024, he earned an 80.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 70.2 PFF run-blocking grade. While the 26-year-old will need to improve his pressure-to-sack conversion rate, his track record could still warrant a starting opportunity.

5. Mekhi Becton, Los Angeles Chargers

Snaps: 2,937 | PFF grade: 58.3

Becton's lone season with the Chargers did not go as planned. A year after helping anchor the Eagles' offensive line during their Super Bowl run, Becton produced a career-low 37.1 PFF overall grade — the second-lowest mark among qualifying guards. The 26-year-old will look to reset his career and rediscover the powerful run-blocking form he showed earlier in his tenure.

6. Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts

Snaps: 2,072 | PFF grade: 75.3

Smith has been a bedrock member of the Colts' fantastic offensive line, starting at right tackle for the past eight seasons. He's had more trouble staying on the field over the last three years, but he's surrendered only five sacks in that span. The 29-year-old will hit the market sporting a career 74.5 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 5.9% pressure rate given up.

7. Jawaan Taylor, Kansas City Chiefs

Snaps: 3,389 | PFF grade: 57.7

Taylor's three-year stint with Kansas City left plenty to be desired. Since 2023, his 70.7 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 25th among tackles with at least 2,500 snaps. However, he was flagged for 56 penalties during that span, and his 45.7 PFF run-blocking grade ranks last among qualifying tackles. While Taylor remains a capable pass protector, his struggles in the run game limit his overall ceiling.

8. Trent Brown, Houston Texans

Snaps: 1,265 | PFF grade: 79.0

Following a string of six straight impressive campaigns, Brown has disappointed over the last few years. This season, he played 547 snaps with the Texans, all of which came at right tackle. Brown allowed only one sack and 12 pressures, but seven were converted into hurries. Entering his age-33 season, the former Patriot is probably most inclined for a depth role at this point in his career.

9. Elijah Wilkinson, Atlanta Falcons

Snaps: 1,598 | PFF grade: 63.8

Wilkinson played his first extended string of meaningful snaps in two years with the Falcons following Kaleb McGary's season-ending injury. His 46 pressures were tied for the seventh-most among qualified tackles, and he also relinquished six sacks. The 30-year-old will hit the market as an experienced and versatile lineman, owning 500-plus career snaps at right tackle, left guard and right guard.

10. Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns

Snaps: 1,223 | PFF grade: 65.2

Once one of football's best tackles, Conklin has unfortunately declined, with injuries taking a toll. His PFF pass-blocking grade fell to a career-worst 44.8 this season, allowing four sacks while playing just 383 total snaps. Now 31 and playing just 1,223 snaps over the last three years, Conklin's career outlook is murky — if he decides to keep playing.

11. Jonah Williams, Arizona Cardinals

Snaps: 2,022 | PFF grade: 60.6

Following a promising initial season in Arizona, Williams struggled in 2025 with a 55.4 overall PFF grade. The former first-round pick allowed four of his 22 pressures to be converted into sacks, and he finished below the 35th in percentile in both gap and zone PFF run-blocking grade. On top of that, Williams has combined to play just 935 snaps over the past two seasons. The 28-year-old will likely be considered a flier at tackle for teams potentially needing a starter.

12. Kendall Lamm, Miami Dolphins

Snaps: 1,132 | PFF grade: 69.1

Lamm played only seven snaps with the Dolphins last season, with six of them coming in the run game. The year before, he was a strong pass protector at both left and right tackle with an 83.1 PFF pass-blocking grade over 336 pass-blocking snaps. Having played over 615 snaps just one time in his career, Lamm will likely find a home as swing depth at tackle.

13. Justin Skule, Minnesota Vikings

Snaps: 969 | PFF grade: 68.7

Signed as a swing tackle, Skule got more work than he likely expected in Minnesota. Skule appeared on 578 offensive snaps, seeing at least 115 at both left and right tackle. Skule not only permitted seven sacks, but also finished in the 36th percentile in negatively-graded run plays. Expect the 29-year-old to find himself in a similar backup spot in 2026.

14. Jamaree Salyer, Los Angeles Chargers

Snaps: 2,048 | PFF grade: 57.7

15. Yosh Nijman, Carolina Panthers

Snaps: 783 | PFF grade: 63.9

