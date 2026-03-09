2026 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Linebackers

Free agency is here, and teams around the NFL are searching for upgrades across every position. Here are PFF’s position rankings for the 2026 free-agent class, and you can track every move — including grades, snap counts and contract details — on our live free agency tracker at https://www.pff.com/nfl/free-agency.

1. Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars

Snaps: 2,611 | PFF grade: 88.1

Lloyd delivered a career year in the final season of his rookie contract, earning an 88.4 PFF grade that ranked third among linebackers. A complete linebacker, he ranked inside the top 10 at the position in PFF run-defense, coverage and pass-rush grades.

2. Devin Bush, Cleveland Browns

Snaps: 1,621 | PFF grade: 85.2

Bush produced just one 60.0-plus PFF grade from 2019 through 2023, but he has broken out over his two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He finished the 2025 season with an 87.6 PFF grade that ranked fourth among all linebackers, and his three interceptions tied for third at the position.

3. Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles

Snaps: 1,524 | PFF grade: 72.9

Dean's 2025 season was uneven due in large part to injuries, but his strong 2024 performance should still bode well for his free-agency outlook. A capable blitzer, he has generated 26 total pressures over the past two seasons.

4. Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs

Snaps: 1,490 | PFF grade: 87.1

Chenal has never logged 600 or more defensive snaps in a season, but he has earned PFF grades above 70.0 in each of his four NFL seasons. At 25, he remains young enough to offer developmental upside and brings versatility as a blitzer, having generated 48 total pressures since 2022.

5. Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders

Snaps: 3,560 | PFF grade: 90.3

Wagner remains a high-performing veteran worth monitoring as he approaches 36, delivering elite production where it still matters most. He was the only linebacker to earn 90.0-plus PFF grades in run defense (90.3), pass rushing (92.4) and tackling (90.5) this season, extending a run of four straight years with a 90.0-plus run-defense grade. Since entering the league in 2012, Wagner has posted an 80.0-plus PFF grade in eight of 14 seasons. In 2025, he totaled 52 defensive stops while missing just eight tackles on 158 attempts.

6. Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Snaps: 3,243 | PFF grade: 89.2

Davis is an ageless wonder at age 37. In 2025, he recorded the highest PFF run-defense grade of his career (88.9) while racking up 39 run stops on an 8.2% stop rate. Remarkably, Davis' overall PFF grade has remained above a 73.0 in nine straight seasons, reflecting his consistently standout play.

7. Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions

Snaps: 2,873 | PFF grade: 71.2

Anzalone has been an anchor of Detroit's defense since arriving in 2021, logging 1,000 or more snaps in three of those seasons. During that span, he has recorded 198 defensive stops and shown improvement as a tackler, missing fewer than 8.5% of his attempts in both 2024 and 2025. At 31, Anzalone can still provide starting-caliber play while bringing leadership and playmaking ability to a new linebacker group.

8. Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons

Snaps: 3,281 | PFF grade: 75.4

While Elliss is somewhat limited in coverage, having never earned a 70.0 PFF coverage grade in a season, he does offer plenty in the passing game with his ability to rush the passer. He has earned PFF pass-rush grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons, totaling 73 pressures in that span.

9. Germaine Pratt, Indianapolis Colts

Snaps: 2,963 | PFF grade: 63.0

Released by the Las Vegas Raiders after just four weeks of the 2025 season, Pratt went on to have a solid second half of the year with the Indianapolis Colts. He has earned a PFF overall grade above 60.0 in four straight seasons and is good enough to start for multiple teams across the league.

10. Justin Strnad, Denver Broncos

Snaps: 1,375 | PFF grade: 60.5

Strnad put together the best season of his career in 2025, ranking 26th among linebackers with a 72.1 PFF overall grade on 607 snaps. He's solid across the board, but especially as a blitzer, where he racked up 17 pressures from just 82 pass-rushing snaps this past season.

11. Tremaine Edmunds, Chicago Bears

Snaps: 2,890 | PFF grade: 61.0

Edmunds struggled to meet expectations after signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the Bears, finishing 2025 with a 61.0 PFF overall grade and a 53.0 PFF coverage grade. While his coverage performance remained inconsistent, he improved significantly against the run, producing a career-best 81.1 PFF run-defense grade. Still only 27, Edmunds has the talent and track record to rebound but continues to search for consistent year-to-year performance.

12. Willie Gay, Miami Dolphins

Snaps: 1,107 | PFF grade: 52.7

Gay played just 132 snaps for the Dolphins, although there were some encouraging signs — like missing zero tackles and allowing only 75 yards in coverage. The former Chief has played a total of 409 snaps over the last two years but will be 28 when the 2026 season begins.

13. Eric Kendricks, San Francisco 49ers

Snaps: 1,937 | PFF grade: 75.3

Kendricks kept on chugging in 2025, playing 172 snaps for the 49ers following a slew of injuries at the linebacker position. He missed only one tackle across four games at the end of the season, but allowed all nine of his targets to be caught. The longtime Viking could join his fifth team in five years in March, where the extent of his anticipated playing time is up in the air.

14. Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

Snaps: 1,164 | PFF grade: 52.7

Milano's free agency coincided with the worst season of his career from a grading standpoint, as his 46.2 overall PFF grade was his lowest yet. The veteran was liable in nearly every department, posting sub-50.0 grades in both coverage and run defense. Seeing just 1,164 snaps over the last three years due to injury, the 30-year-old may be past his 2022 peak.

15. Quincy Williams, New York Jets

Snaps: 3,011 | PFF grade: 68.9

Williams' three-year extension with the Jets didn't age as desired. Last year, he was responsible for a 45.5 overall PFF grade, with his 35.2 PFF coverage grade the fifth-lowest among qualified linebackers. His missed tackle percentage also increased by 3%, while his run stop rate fell from 8.8% to 7.7%. The 29-year-old has put good tape on display as recently as two years ago, and teams may attempt to recapture that by giving him a flier.

16. Bobby Okereke, New York Giants

Snaps: 2,966 | PFF grade: 73.5

After two strong seasons with the Giants, Okereke's performance declined sharply in 2025, as he posted a 56.3 PFF overall grade. His run defense was particularly problematic, highlighted by a 45.5 PFF run-defense grade and a 13% missed tackle rate. If the 29-year-old can return to the form he showed from 2022-24 — when he recorded at least a 73.3 PFF overall grade each season — he could still prove to be a bargain addition.

17. Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers

Snaps: 2,755 | PFF grade: 51.5

Walker's time in Green Bay didn't match his first-round selection with a 46.0 overall PFF grade through four seasons. He particularly struggled in coverage in 2025, permitting 653 yards when targeted — the fifth-most for any linebacker. Teams approaching Walker could be interested in his age (25) and low missed tackle rate, but his collegiate abilities have yet to fully translate at the next level.

18. Alex Singleton, Denver Broncos

Snaps: 2,450 | PFF grade: 68.9

Singleton's 2025 season was a remarkable success story. After missing time while undergoing treatment for testicular cancer, the linebacker didn't just return — he delivered. Singleton sported a 72.0 overall PFF grade with an 88.5 PFF run-defense mark, the seventh-best among qualified linebackers. While Singleton has been less effective in coverage, the 32-year-old has been strong against the run throughout his career.

19. Logan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys

Snaps: 2,397 | PFF grade: 64.0

Wilson was traded from Cincinnati to Dallas midseason as the Cowboys attempted to reinforce a struggling defense. However, he struggled mightily, finishing with a 52.4 PFF overall grade and sub-55.0 marks in both run defense and coverage. The 29-year-old must answer questions about his trajectory after the disappointing campaign, though he did earn a strong 90.0 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

20. Elandon Roberts, Las Vegas Raiders

Snaps: 1,801 | PFF grade: 72.6

Roberts has leveraged his hard-hitting ability into being one of the better run-defending linebackers in football. Indeed, his 90.0 PFF run-defense grade is the ninth-best among qualified linebackers since 2024, and his 60 run stops are 11th. While Roberts has been problematic in coverage, his downhill skills could help round out a unit.

21. Shaq Thompson, Buffalo Bills

Snaps: 858 | PFF grade: 70.1

After being cut by the Panthers, Thompson reunited with Sean McDermott in Buffalo and performed solidly. Thompson's 72.2 PFF coverage grade was his best since 2021, although his PFF run-defense grade fell to 60.7. Turning 32 in April, Thompson can still constitute part of a starting linebacker corps, although he may not be a primary option anymore.

22. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Snaps: 3,258 | PFF grade: 66.2

David played arguably the worst season of his career in 2025, finishing with a 52.6 overall PFF grade. He was especially liable in coverage with a 45.1 PFF coverage grade, 85.3% completion percentage allowed and 133.0 passer rating when targeted. Yet David was still solid in run defense with a 66.2 PFF run-defense grade. If the 36-year-old returns, it'll likely be in Tampa Bay, but he may be more of a sub-package option at this stage.

23. Cole Holcomb, Pittsburgh Steelers

Snaps: 645 | PFF grade: 69.4

After missing all of 2024 due to a major leg injury, Holcomb returned in 2025 with a career-best 72.6 overall PFF grade. His best work came against the run, notching a 74.7 PFF run-defense grade with a 7.4% run stop rate. While Holcomb held up in coverage last year (65.6 PFF coverage grade), he profiles as a likely run-defending-oriented linebacker in 2026.

24. Jamal Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Snaps: 448 | PFF grade: 67.3

25. Jerome Baker, Cleveland Browns

Snaps: 1,540 | PFF grade: 66.8

