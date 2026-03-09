2026 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Edge defenders

Free agency is here, and teams around the NFL are searching for upgrades across every position. Here are PFF’s position rankings for the 2026 free-agent class, and you can track every move — including grades, snap counts and contract details — on our live free agency tracker at https://www.pff.com/nfl/free-agency.

1. Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Snaps: 1,850 | PFF grade: 90.1

Hendrickson battled injuries throughout the 2025 season but still ranked sixth among all edge defenders in PFF pass-rush grade (90.0). He has now posted five consecutive seasons with a PFF pass-rush grade above 85.0 and generated 23 total pressures on 177 pass-rush snaps this year.

2. Odafe Oweh, Los Angeles Chargers

Snaps: 1,712 | PFF grade: 80.7

A midseason trade from the Baltimore Ravens to the Los Angeles Chargers sparked a career year for Odafe Oweh at an ideal time as he heads toward free agency. He recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles in the Chargers' playoff loss to the New England Patriots and ranked 11th among edge defenders in PFF pass-rush win rate (16.5%) after arriving in Los Angeles.

3. Jaelan Phillips, Philadelphia Eagles

Snaps: 1,371 | PFF grade: 78.4

Injuries have plagued Phillips' career, but he looked closer to his best after arriving in Philadelphia ahead of the trade deadline. From Week 10 on, he earned a 70.2 PFF pass-rush grade and generated 44 total pressures.

4. Boye Mafe, Seattle Seahawks

Snaps: 2,046 | PFF grade: 77.0

Mafe has developed into a consistent presence on the edge, where he has racked up 146 pressures over the past three seasons — the 31st most at the position. Over the same span, his 41 stops in run defense rank 34th.

5. Joey Bosa, Buffalo Bills

Snaps: 1,477 | PFF grade: 74.5

Bosa steered mostly clear of injuries for the first time in a long time in 2025, and he looked more like himself as a result. His 54 quarterback pressures were his most since 2021, and he generated the 19th-best PFF WAR (0.18) mark among edge defenders.

6. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Snaps: 2,080 | PFF grade: 91.9

A healthy Mack is good for around 50 quarterback pressures and eight sacks per season at this point in his 12-year career — and that's plenty of production for an edge-needy team. His 240 pressures over the past four seasons are the 11th most among all edge defenders. However, Mack is reportedly contemplating retirement.

7. Jadeveon Clowney, Dallas Cowboys

Snaps: 1,769 | PFF grade: 83.2

Playing for his seventh team in eight years, Clowney again showed why he is perenially one of free agency's best value signings. Only Micah Parsons and Will Anderson Jr. topped his 19.1% pressure rate in 2025 with the Cowboys, and he was a top-15 edge defender by pass-rush win rate (16.8%), too.

8. Dre'Mont Jones, Seattle Seahawks

Snaps: 2,168 | PFF grade: 62.7

Dre'Mont Jones posted a 64.7 PFF grade in 2025 across stops with Baltimore and Tennessee, while setting career highs in sacks (8) and total pressures (51). Since entering the league in 2019, he has been a steady interior pass rusher, ranking in the 56th percentile in PFF pass-rush grade and the 71st percentile in pass-rush win rate. Jones has also been highly reliable as a tackler, never missing more than three tackles in a season and recording just 18 missed tackles on 200 career tackle attempts.

9. Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons

Snaps: 1,312 | PFF grade: 71.5

Ebiketie is hitting the market at the right time on the heels of a career-best year as a pass-rusher. Despite playing only 384 total snaps in 2024, the former second-round pick produced a 73.4 PFF pass-rushing grade and a 16.8% pass-rush win rate. Ebiketie fell a bit out of favor in the Falcons' young pass-rush room, but he profiles as a solid option for teams looking to better get after the quarterback.

10. Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins

Snaps: 1,603 | PFF grade: 75.2

After missing all of 2024 while recovering from a torn ACL, Chubb struggled to regain form in 2025. His 60.3 PFF pass-rush grade was the lowest of his career, and his 57.2 PFF run-defense grade ranked in the 25th percentile. The 29-year-old will look to rebound with his next team, though that role may not necessarily be as a full-time starter.

11. Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Snaps: 1,924 | PFF grade: 72.9

One of the all-time great Saints, Jordan has slowed somewhat as a pass rusher in recent seasons, finishing with a PFF pass-rush grade below 64.0 in every year since 2023. He remained effective against the run in 2025, however, earning an 82.1 PFF run-defense grade. If he returns for the 2026 season, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection can still provide disruptive play along the defensive front.

12. Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Snaps: 871 | PFF grade: 82.5

Graham is reportedly still weighing whether to return in 2026, having unretired in the middle of the 2025 season. It's unlikely that he will play anywhere other than Philadelphia. He recorded 11 pressures from 69 pass-rushing snaps this past year and can still be a solid rotational pass rusher at 38 years old.

13. K'Lavon Chaisson, New England Patriots

Snaps: 1,626 | PFF grade: 60.2

Chaisson's 54 quarterback pressures in the regular season ranked tied for 18th among edge defenders, and he has added another 18 in the playoffs. He's never quite lived up to his first-round draft slot but is coming off his most productive season as a pass rusher at the perfect time.

14. Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts

Snaps: 2,088 | PFF grade: 68.7

Paye hasn't lived up to his billing as a first round draft pick, earning PFF pass-rush grades below 60.0 in each of the past two seasons. But he is still just 27 years old and has played more than 3,000 snaps in his five-year career, so perhaps more of a rotational role would help him unlock production.

15. Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys

Snaps: 1,275 | PFF grade: 68.0

Fowler is coming off the highest-graded season of his 10-year career, earning a 77.6 PFF grade after previously topping out at 72.0 in 2019 with the Rams. His 72.8 pass-rush grade was his best mark since 2022, and he generated 30 pressures — three sacks, seven hits and 20 hurries — on 248 pass-rush snaps. Fowler's 14.1% pass-rush win rate ranked 30th among the 93 edge defenders with at least 200 pass-rush snaps and marked a career high.

16. Derek Barnett, Houston Texans

Snaps: 1,215 | PFF grade: 78.1

Derek Barnett was a useful rotational pass rusher for Houston in 2025, logging 387 snaps — 209 as a pass rusher — and producing 16 pressures, including six sacks and six hits. While his sack production remains volatile, Barnett has finished plays at a high rate, ranking in the 79th percentile in sack rate over the past three seasons. He has also been dependable against the run, earning an 87th percentile run-defense grade and a 67th percentile grade on true pass rushes in that span.

17. Samson Ebukam, Indianapolis Colts

Snaps: 1,119 | PFF grade: 80.4

Ebukam didn't look quite the same after recovering from a torn Achilles, notching just 23 pressures on a 60.1 PFF pass-rush grade. However, he was great in 2023 with an 84.4 overall grade and a 14.4% pass-rush win rate. Teams betting on Ebukam will likely point to his 2021-23 campaigns, in which he collected 45 or more pressures every year.

18. Von Miller, Washington Commanders

Snaps: 1,050 | PFF grade: 71.7

Miller's jaunt with the Commanders didn't quite go as planned, with the future Hall of Famer accumulating 36 pressures on a 9.5% pass-rush win rate. Additionally, his PFF pass-rush grade on true pass rushes fell to the 38th percentile, and Miller hasn't played more than 450 snaps in five seasons. The 36-year-old will likely be a depth add if he chooses to play in 2026.

19. Malcolm Koonce, Las Vegas Raiders

Snaps: 1,002 | PFF grade: 71.9

After missing the 2024 season with a torn ACL, Koonce wasn't quite as electric in 2025, holding a 59.4 PFF pass-rush grade — although his 14.4% pass-rush win rate placed in the 73rd percentile. Koonce was also solid as a run defender with a 66.1 PFF run-defense grade and 6.8% stop rate. The 27-year-old still has untapped potential based on his 2023 season, but honing it will be key.

20. Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals

Snaps: 1,162 | PFF grade: 66.1

Gardeck proved to be a solid rotational edge defender for the Jaguars, tallying 25 pressures on a 15.9% pass-rush win rate while Travon Walker battled injury. The former Cardinal had more trouble dropping out into coverage, where 17 of his 19 targets were caught. The 31-year-old can provide a nice change-of-pace player to teams looking for edge depth.

21. Arden Key, Tennessee Titans

Snaps: 1,910 | PFF grade: 70.4

Key's pass-rush production fell even further in 2025, posting a 56.7 PFF pass-rushing grade with a 10.2% pass-rush win rate. Yet Key was solid against the run with a 71.1 PFF run-defense grade, which landed in the 80th percentile at his position. The 29-year-old has generated 30-plus pressures in five straight seasons, although his next destination will likely come in a more limited capacity.

22. Al-Quadin Muhammad, Detroit Lions

Snaps: 750 | PFF grade: 70.1

23. Preston Smith, Washington Commanders

Snaps: 1,590 | PFF grade: 69.9

Smith returned to Washington in 2025 and offered occasional impacts. While Smith accounted for 17 pressures, he wasn't efficient with a 57.7 PFF pass-rushing grade, although his 13.3% pass-rush win rate sat in the 67th percentile. Smith projects as run-defending edge rusher depth, earning at least a 64.0 PFF run-defense grade in each of the last eight years.

24. Joshua Uche, Philadelphia Eagles

Snaps: 824 | PFF grade: 66.0

Uche delivered good results in a limited run with the Eagles in 2025. Playing only 244 snaps, Uche totaled 23 pressures on an 83.2 PFF pass-rushing grade. However, he's never played more than 373 snaps in a full season. The 27-year-old Uche has potential but will likely be on his fourth team in three years come 2026, yet to find a home or starting role.

25. Kyle Van Noy, Baltimore Ravens

Snaps: 1,751 | PFF grade: 76.2

Like the rest of the Ravens' pass rush, Van Noy didn't produce expected results in 2025. The veteran finished with a career-worst 51.8 PFF pass-rush grade on a 7.0% pass-rush win rate. However, Van Noy was good against the run with a 72.5 PFF run-defense grade. If Van Noy decides to keep playing at age 35, teams will have to evaluate how much left he has in his pass-rush skills.

26. A.J. Epenesa, Buffalo Bills

Snaps: 1,638 | PFF grade: 64.2

27. Charles Omenihu, Kansas City Chiefs

Snaps: 1,416 | PFF grade: 64.2

28. Joseph Ossai, Cincinnati Bengals

Snaps: 1,366 | PFF grade: 63.0

29. Denico Autry, Houston Texans

Snaps: 1,358 | PFF grade: 61.1

