2026 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Cornerbacks

Free agency is here, and teams around the NFL are searching for upgrades across every position. Here are PFF's position rankings for the 2026 free-agent class.

1. Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Snaps: 2,230 | PFF grade: 84.4

Dean ranked fourth among all cornerbacks in PFF grade (81.5) in 2025 and allowed just a 46.9 passer rating on throws into his coverage, which was the best mark in the NFL. Now seven seasons into his career, he has never posted a PFF coverage grade below 70.0.

2. Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs

Snaps: 1,907 | PFF grade: 76.0

Watson posted a career-high 74.9 PFF grade in 2025, a performance that should position him well in free agency. He has improved his PFF grade in every NFL season and limits mistakes, as his 5.8% missed tackle rate tied for ninth in the league this year.

3. Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Snaps: 2,791 | PFF grade: 67.0

Woolen's time in Seattle has blended high-end ball production with uneven week-to-week play, including penalty issues and late-season role fluctuation in 2024. He has consistently found the football since entering the league, allowing a 76.3 passer rating into his coverage while producing eight interceptions and 20 pass breakups, ranking in the 93rd percentile in forced incompletions. That playmaking has been steady year over year, as Woolen surrendered only three touchdowns in 2025 on 601 coverage snaps and has recorded at least eight pass breakups in every season of his career.

4. Mike Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Snaps: 1,683 | PFF grade: 80.9

Hilton played just 70 snaps for the Colts during his reunion with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo this season. He was far more impactful during his time with the Bengals, emerging as one of the league's most disruptive slot corners after totaling 138 defensive stops, tied for the most at the position from 2021 to 2024. As recently as the 2024 season, Hilton led all qualified defenders in PFF run-defense grade (91.7). His health following a shoulder injury will be key, but the 31-year-old could still regain form with another team.

5. Asante Samuel Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Snaps: 1,594 | PFF grade: 73.7

Samuel didn't play until Week 13 but looked solid enough when he was on the field, earning a 70.1 PFF overall grade on 249 snaps. He has served primarily as an outside cornerback throughout his NFL career, and his play with the Steelers should see him garner more attention when free agency opens.

6. Rasul Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Snaps: 2,888 | PFF grade: 73.2

Douglas bounced back from a difficult 2024 campaign with a strong showing in 2025, ranking 20th among cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (73.6). He has recorded a combined 10 or more pass breakups and interceptions in three of the past four seasons.

7. Joshua Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Snaps: 848 | PFF grade: 72.7

Williams played just 17 snaps in 2025 but has shown flashes throughout his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played 400 or more snaps and earned a 64.6 PFF coverage grade or better in three straight seasons between 2022 and 2024. He would be a strong depth pickup with starter upside.

8. Chidobe Awuzie, Baltimore Ravens

Snaps: 1,653 | PFF grade: 71.4

Awuzie logged a 75.3 PFF coverage grade in a rotational role with the Ravens in 2025, ranking 15th among cornerbacks. He is 30 years old and is unlikely to command a huge deal, but after notching seven pass breakups from 408 coverage snaps in 2025, he is still good enough to be a starter in the NFL.

9. Roger McCreary, Los Angeles Rams

Snaps: 2,002 | PFF grade: 71.7

After parts of four seasons with the Titans, McCreary was traded to the Rams prior to the deadline — and the move paid off. The former second-round pick played to a 79.4 PFF coverage grade and permitted just 28 yards in coverage across 110 total snaps. McCreary should be an intriguing, young slot corner on the market for multiple franchises.

10. Nahshon Wright, Chicago Bears

Snaps: 1,228 | PFF grade: 65.7

Wright's production came out of nowhere: He played 1,176 snaps after suiting up on 272 through his first three seasons. The former third-round pick grabbed five interceptions and was good in run defense with a 71.3 PFF run-defense grade, although his 800 yards allowed in coverage were the fifth-most at the position. The 27-year-old could vie for another starting opportunity as he aims to become more consistent and disciplined.

11. Montaric Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars

Snaps: 2,125 | PFF grade: 64.2

Brown elevated himself during the Jaguars' defensive rise this year, churning out a career-best 74.0 PFF coverage grade with a 73.3 passer rating when targeted. He allowed 50 or more yards four times this year, and that number never exceeded 63 yards in a single game. The former seventh-round pick hits the market at an ideal time, although he'll need to prove that his leap is legit next season.

12. Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Snaps: 1,242 | PFF grade: 61.0

Diggs' tenure in Dallas came to a crashing halt this year after he played just 424 snaps and recorded a 56.1 overall PFF grade. After signing with the Packers, the former All-Pro saw just 34 snaps — but played to an 82.3 PFF coverage grade in Week 18. Diggs' track record is impressive, but teams will sort through questions about his health and performance moving forward.

13. Darius Slay, Buffalo Bills

Snaps: 2,318 | PFF grade: 70.0

Slay was ticketed as a major addition by the Steelers but only played 498 snaps before being released. The former Eagle registered a 58.6 PFF coverage grade — his worst since 2019 — and missed 16.3% of his tackles. The 35-year-old was excellent during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run in 2024, but he may have played his last snap in the NFL.

14. Eric Stokes, Las Vegas Raiders

Snaps: 1,735 | PFF grade: 68.7

Stokes took a one-year deal with the Raiders and flourished, notching a career-high 73.6 overall PFF grade. The former Packer dominated in coverage with a 73.5 PFF coverage grade, a 77.2 passer rating when targeted and a 12.0% forced incompletion rate. Still just 26, Stokes could garner a multi-year deal — but he'll have to prove that it wasn't a flash in the pan.

15. James Pierre, Pittsburgh Steelers

Snaps: 643 | PFF grade: 75.1

Pierre unexpectedly stepped into a starting role with the Steelers and became a high-end cover option for Pittsburgh. The former undrafted free agent shined with an 88.9 PFF coverage grade across 255 snaps, tallying a whopping nine pass breakups while allowing only 45.7% of his targets to be caught. Teams interested in Pierre will have to weigh how replicable his 2025 results are given his underwhelming past, not to mention playing only 408 total snaps last season.

16. Cobie Durant, Los Angeles Rams

Snaps: 2,511 | PFF grade: 64.0

Durant played a career-high 985 snaps during the Rams' run to the 2025 NFC Championship Game, although his results were inconsistent. While he snagged six interceptions, he also allowed eight touchdowns in coverage, tied for the second-most among any defensive player. Owning a 64.0 overall PFF grade since 2023, the 28-year-old Durant could be a cheap starting option at cornerback.

17. Fabian Moreau, Minnesota Vikings

Snaps: 1,041 | PFF grade: 66.6

Moreau has played just 302 snaps over the last two years, both with the Vikings. In that span, he's posted a 70.1 overall PFF grade along with a 67.8 PFF coverage grade. The 31-year-old has excelled against the run of late with a 77.0 PFF run-defense grade, but that's come on just 67 run-defense snaps.

18. Marshon Lattimore, Washington Commanders

Snaps: 1,829 | PFF grade: 59.2

Washington made a splash by acquiring Lattimore from New Orleans in 2024, but the move has yet to pay off. Injuries limited him to just 11 games, including a torn ACL suffered in 2025. Even when healthy, Lattimore struggled, producing a 52.6 PFF coverage grade last season. The 29-year-old now faces an uncertain future as he attempts to reclaim a roster spot with his next team.

19. Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins

Snaps: 1,693 | PFF grade: 65.8

Kohou missed all of 2025 due to an ACL tear suffered in training camp. His injury was a blow to a depleted Dolphins secondary, as the corner owns a career 69.5 PFF coverage grade. Kohou's tackling (17.5% career miss rate) and health loom as concerns, but he could thrive in the right setting as he looks to return to play.

20. Jonathan Jones, Washington Commanders

Snaps: 1,920 | PFF grade: 65.3

Jones didn't find his footing after arriving in Washington, playing to a 50.9 overall PFF grade. In fact, his 48.0 PFF coverage mark was the worst of his career, and he's allowed 13.4 yards per reception since 2024. The 32-year-old could be competing for a 53-man roster spot come September.

21. Noah Igbinoghene, Washington Commanders

Snaps: 1,369 | PFF grade: 44.7

Igbinoghene was subpar yet again in 2025, finishing with a 54.4 PFF coverage grade and a 96.6 passer rating allowed. Further, his 15.2 yards per reception were among the 16 worst figures for qualified corners. Owning a career 38.9 coverage grade, opportunities could soon grow scant for the 2020 first-round selection.

22. Shaquill Griffin, Seattle Seahawks

Snaps: 1,131 | PFF grade: 65.0

Griffin appeared on only 75 defensive snaps in his second stint with Seattle during the team's run to the Super Bowl. Moreover, he didn't play any snaps on special teams. Griffin was below average during his last full-time role with the Vikings in 2024, garnering a 61.6 PFF coverage grade. The 30-year-old may not find any starting slots in 2026 but could be veteran depth.

23. Arthur Maulet, Detroit Lions

Snaps: 636 | PFF grade: 64.4

24. Myles Bryant, Houston Texans

Snaps: 1,365 | PFF grade: 68.3

25. Greg Newsome II, Jacksonville Jaguars

Snaps: 2,170 | PFF grade: 56.8

26. Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Snaps: 2,037 | PFF grade: 63.7

27. Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills

Snaps: 1,454 | PFF grade: 62.0

28. Ahkello Witherspoon, Los Angeles Rams

Snaps: 1,899 | PFF grade: 63.2

