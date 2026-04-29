Immediate defensive impact in Kansas City and Tampa: Mansoor Delane is expected to take over as the Chiefs' CB1 immediately, while Rueben Bain Jr. brings his relentless motor to a Buccaneers edge unit in need of an every-down starter.

Crowded depth charts for top skill talent: Top-10 pick Jeremiyah Love joins a deep Cardinals backfield featuring Tyler Allgeier and James Conner, while Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq faces a steep learning curve in a slot-heavy offense.

Developmental paths for first-round tackles: Caleb Lomu (Patriots) and Max Iheanachor (Steelers) both sit behind established veteran duos, suggesting their rookie seasons will be focused on long-term growth rather than immediate snaps.

Now that landing spots are known for each of the top 32 players in the 2026 NFL Draft, the next question is how large a role each prospect will play in his inaugural season.

Last year, first-round rookies played 712 snaps on average, led by Grey Zabel, who logged 1,242 snaps along the Seattle Seahawks’ interior. Only one of the 18 offensive players selected in the first round earned a rookie PFF grade below 60.0 (Cam Ward). On the other side of the ball, several rookie defenders struggled. Six of the 14 defensive players selected in the first round earned PFF grades below 60.0, including four in the 40.0-49.9 range.

Some first-round picks fill obvious roster holes and project as every-down starters immediately. Others are viewed as long-term projects who may need time to develop during their rookie seasons.

Immediate Contributors

Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs

Teams do not trade into the top 10 for a non-quarterback unless they believe he can contribute immediately. Delane is expected to assume the CB1 role on the Chiefs’ defense right away.

2025 third-round pick Nohl Williams is a promising option opposite Delane, but the sixth overall pick will be tasked with handling the most difficult assignments in a defense that is expected to increase its man coverage usage. The Chiefs ranked in the top 10 in man coverage rate every season from 2020-24 but fell to 19th in 2025 (20.9%), largely due to a lack of talent in the secondary.

The Chiefs have just one cornerback on their roster who logged more than 500 snaps last season — Kaiir Elam, who earned a 56.3 PFF coverage grade across his time with the Cowboys and Titans. Delane represents a necessary upgrade.