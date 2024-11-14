NFL defensive line rankings ahead of Week 11

• The Rams jump: Big games from Kobie Turner and Jared Verse allowed Los Angeles to slow down the Dolphins offense.

• The Giants take a tumble: Three Big Blue defensive linemen graded at 30.5 overall or worse against the Panthers in Germany.

The defensive line is the heart of any successful defense, tasked with both disrupting the opposing quarterback with a pass rush and shutting down rushing attacks at the line of scrimmage.

Elite defensive lines can change the course of a game by applying pressure, forcing hurried throws and creating turnovers while also stifling run plays to control the tempo.

This season, we will monitor NFL defensive line play all season long. Unlike our offensive line rankings, which in some cases consider previous-season rankings, these rankings will be based purely on 2024 play.

Moving forward, this article will highlight the top units for the season and on a weekly basis.