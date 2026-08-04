A historic extension: The Falcons signed Bijan Robinson to a three-year extension worth up to $75 million, including a record $51 million guaranteed.

Complete skill set: Robinson ranks among the league's best as both a runner and receiver, leading all running backs in wins above replacement over the past three seasons.

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Bijan Robinson is staying in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

The Falcons have agreed to a three-year contract extension with two-time Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson worth up to $75 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes a record $51 million guaranteed, including $37 million at signing, and makes Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

The extension is deserved, and it comes after Robinson established himself as one of the NFL's premier offensive playmakers. After earning a 69.1 PFF grade across 771 snaps as a rookie in 2023, he has developed into one of the league's most complete backs, posting a 92.8 PFF grade in 2024 before following it with an 86.6 mark across 860 snaps last season.

Bijan Robinson: PFF grades and rank since 2023 Season Snaps Offense Rank 2023 771 69.1 38 2024 861 92.8 2 2025 860 86.6 3

Few running backs impact an offense in as many ways as Robinson does. He earned an 83.4 rushing grade in 2025, ranking 12th among qualifying running backs, while carrying the ball 287 times for 1,478 yards — an average of 5.1 yards per attempt that ranked third in the NFL.

His 1,133 yards after contact and 3.95 yards after contact per carry both ranked among the league's best, while his 86 forced missed tackles led all running backs.

Running backs: Yards after contact per attempt since 2023 Name Team Attempts Yards after contact Yards after contact/Att. De'Von Achane Dolphins 549 2,101 3.83 Derrick Henry Ravens 954 3,356 3.52 James Conner Cardinals 476 1,666 3.50 Bijan Robinson Falcons 805 2,716 3.37 Jordan Mason Vikings 352 1,178 3.35 Jaylen Warren Steelers 502 1,649 3.28 Bucky Irving Buccaneers 397 1,289 3.25 Zach Charbonnet Seahawks 432 1,401 3.24 Raheem Mostert Raiders 324 1,040 3.21 Rico Dowdle Panthers 567 1,792 3.16 Min. 300 attempts

The former first-round pick is equally dangerous through the air. Robinson's 88.1 receiving grade ranked fifth among running backs last season. He turned 99 targets — second only to Christian McCaffrey — into 79 receptions for 820 yards, also trailing only McCaffrey. His 1.88 yards per route run led all qualifying running backs.

Robinson has rewarded the Falcons since arriving as one of the most highly regarded running back prospects in recent memory. PFF called him the best prospect at the position since at least Saquon Barkley after he broke the PFF College single-season record with 104 forced missed tackles and posted a career 39% forced missed tackle rate, tied for the best since 2014.

Wins Above Replacement Bijan Robinson · HB -0.01 0.05 0.12 0.18 0.25 2023 2024 2025 2023 · 0.13 WAR · Rank 16 of 147 at HB 2023 · 0.13 WAR · Rank 16 of 147 at HB 0.13 2024 · 0.10 WAR · Rank 1 of 126 at HB 2024 · 0.10 WAR · Rank 1 of 126 at HB 0.10 2025 · 0.22 WAR · Rank 1 of 151 at HB 2025 · 0.22 WAR · Rank 1 of 151 at HB 0.22 Player WAR Positional avg Select a season for WAR rank Avg HB (200+ snaps)

Atlanta's investment reflects Robinson's value beyond traditional production. No running back has generated more value over the past three seasons, with Robinson producing 0.65 wins above replacement, the highest mark in the NFL at the position. The next-closest running back sits at 0.59.