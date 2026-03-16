The best moves of 2026 NFL free agency

QB Tua Tagovailoa signs with the Atlanta Falcons: Tagovailoa was not good in 2025, but the cost is important in this deal. Due to the nature of his release from the Miami Dolphins, the Falcons don't have to spend big here, and the potential upside is huge. Tagovailoa earned PFF overall grades of 81.9 and 86.9 in 2022 and 2023, respectively. If he can return to that level, then this is an absolute steal for Atlanta.

Miami Dolphins trade S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets: Fitzpatrick is coming off the second-highest-graded season of his career, so for the Jets to acquire him for just a seventh-round draft pick is a good deal. As part of the move, they are signing him to a three-year, $40 million contract, which is also reasonable for a safety of his caliber.

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Every offseason produces its share of splashy signings, but only a handful truly move the needle. While some teams spend heavily in hopes of closing the gap on contenders, the most impactful moves often come from franchises that identify the right fit — whether that’s a star acquisition, a strategic trade or a low-risk signing with high upside.

The 2026 NFL free-agency period was no different. Several teams wasted little time reshaping their rosters, adding proven talent and addressing critical weaknesses in ways that could have major ramifications for the 2026 season and beyond.

QB Tua Tagovailoa signs with the Atlanta Falcons

2025 PFF Grade: 62.1

2025 PFF WAR: 0.99

Contract: 1 year, $1.3 million

PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

Tagovailoa was not good in 2025, but the cost is important in this deal. Due to the nature of his release from the Miami Dolphins, the Falcons don't have to spend big here, and the potential upside is huge. Tagovailoa earned PFF overall grades of 81.9 and 86.9 in 2022 and 2023, respectively. If he can return to that level, then this is an absolute steal for Atlanta. If he can't, then it's a low-cost move that doesn't prevent the Falcons from seeing what Michael Penix Jr. looks like again in 2026.

S Jaylinn Hawkins signs with the Baltimore Ravens

2025 PFF Grade: 74.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.09

Contract: 2 years, $10 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $33 million

PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

Hawkins broke out during the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl, posting a career-high 74.9 PFF overall grade while earning a 74.7-plus PFF grade in both coverage and run defense. With his contract coming in way below projected value, he forms arguably the league’s best safety room with Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks.

LB Devin Bush signs with the Chicago Bears

2025 PFF Grade: 87.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.26

Contract: 3 years, $30 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $36 million

PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

The Bears immediately replace Tremaine Edmunds, whom they recently released, with Bush, who revived his career in Cleveland to the tune of back-to-back 79.0-plus PFF overall grades. Bush, PFF's ninth-ranked free agent, surrendered just a 69.3 passer rating in coverage this past season, the second-best mark among linebackers. He keeps the Bears' defense in great shape at a reasonable price point.

S Bryan Cook signs with the Cincinnati Bengals

2025 PFF Grade: 83.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.11

Contract: 3 years, $40.25 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $36 million

PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

Cook's 83.5 PFF overall grade in 2025 ranked fourth among all safeties. Meanwhile, the Bengals‘ starting safeties ranked tied for 57th and 72nd. This moves the needle for Cincinnati‘s defense, giving it a sure tackler who notched PFF grades above 80.0 both against the run and in coverage last season.

EDGE Boye Mafe signs with the Cincinnati Bengals

2025 PFF Grade: 70.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.09

Contract: 3 years, $60 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $49 million

PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

The Bengals make their second addition of the tampering period's first day, and it's another strong move to boost their defense. Mafe has earned a PFF overall grade above 70.0 and produced 40 or more pressures in each of the past three seasons. Given that Trey Hendrickson is unlikely to return to Cincinnati, this was a shrewd move at a reasonable price, all things considered.

2025 PFF Grade: 70.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.32

Steelers Deal Grade: Very Good

Colts Deal Grade: Average

The Colts needed to make this move after signing Alec Pierce to such a hefty deal, and it profiles as a big upgrade for the Steelers‘ offense. Pittman has a safe pair of hands, dropping just 5.0% of the catchable targets he has seen throughout his NFL career, and is another big target for whoever the Steelers' quarterback is in 2026.

Miami Dolphins trade S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 81.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.10

Jets PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

Dolphins PFF Deal Grade: Average

Fitzpatrick is coming off the second-highest-graded season of his career, so for the Jets to acquire him for just a seventh-round draft pick is a good deal. As part of the move, they are signing him to a three-year, $40 million contract, which is also reasonable for a safety of his caliber. For the Dolphins, they clear his salary from the books and at least get something in return as their rebuild continues.