Best and worst slot defensive backs from the 2025 NFL season

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process. NFL slot receivers frequently run quick-hitting, quarterback-friendly routes, leading to fantasy-friendly, high-reception totals. Talented and talentless NFL slot defensive backs can have considerable impacts on slot receivers’ weekly outcomes.

The article below breaks down the 2025 NFL season’s top two slot defensive backs and bottom two slot defensive backs.

Best slot defensive backs

A left elbow dislocation suffered in Week 11 sidelined Lake for Weeks 12-18. He underwent in-season surgery and signed a three-year contract extension before successfully returning for the Rams’ playoff run. He turned in elite season-long per-play metrics despite the significant injury. Lake’s 63.1 PFF defense grade ranked 23rd among 36 NFL defensive backs with at least 270 slot-defender snaps.

Lake efficiently dissuades quarterbacks from targeting him in primary coverage and frequently prevents pass catchers from securing receptions when targeted.

Lake’s coverage data among 36 NFL defensive backs with at least 180 slot-coverage snaps.

NFL Slot DB Coverage Quentin Lake PFF Coverage Grade 63.6 (No. 23) Targeted Rate 14.0% (No. 9) Open-Target Rate 43.8% (No. 3) Catch Rate Allowed 64.6% (No. 5) Forced Incompletions 7 (T-No. 2) Forced Incompletion Rate 14.6% (No. 2) Yards Allowed Per Coverage Snap 0.95 (No. 12) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed Rate 2.0% (No. 19)

Lake forced incompletions at a 15.9% rate and allowed just 0.93 yards per coverage snap pre-injury.

Among 32 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 64 third-down slot-defender snaps, Lake’s qualifying 60.0% catch rate allowed tied for ninth, and his qualifying 13.3% forced incompletion rate tied for 11th. Among 33 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 35 two-minute drill slot-defender snaps, Lake’s qualifying 36.4% catch rate allowed and 18.2% forced incompletion rate ranked third.

Lake, 27, is currently in his prime and should turn in another impressive season next year.

Emmanwori served as Seattle’s primary slot defender, establishing himself as an all-around elite player in Year 1. Among 36 NFL defensive backs with at least 270 slot-defender snaps, Emmanwori’s 81.8 PFF defense grade ranked eighth, 85.5 PFF run-defense grade ranked sixth, 71.9 PFF pass-rush grade ranked ninth and 79.7 PFF coverage grade tied for seventh. He is one of three qualifying players to earn at least a 71.9 PFF grade in all four defensive categories.

Emmanwori proved to be an elite disruptor in all defensive facets. He turned 22 years old earlier this month.

Emmanwori’s coverage data among 36 NFL defensive backs with at least 180 slot-coverage snaps.

NFL Slot DB Coverage Nick Emmanwori PFF Coverage Grade 79.6 (No. 8) Targeted Rate 17.0% (No. 22) Open-Target Rate 52.8% (No. 7) Catch Rate Allowed 69.8% (No. 13) Forced Incompletions 7 (T-No. 2) Forced Incompletion Rate 13.2% (No. 5) Yards Allowed Per Coverage Snap 1.04 (No. 16) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed 7 (T-No. 20) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed Rate 2.0% (No. 20) Defensive Success Rate 53.6% (No. 10) Missed Tackles 1 (T-No. 2)

Among 33 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 35 slot-defender snaps during the two-minute drill, Emmanwori’s qualifying 40.0% forced incompletion rate and four force incompletions both ranked first. He is the only qualifying player to record more than two qualifying forced incompletions.

Among 31 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 25 tackles, Emmanwori tied for 12th in stops (15), ranked seventh in total tackles (48) and solo tackles (42), tied for second in tackles for loss and/or no gain (five) and ranked third in missed tackle rate (4.0%).

Among 30 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 10 pass-rush snaps, Emmanwori tied for 11th in quarterback pressures (four), ranked seventh in pass-rush productivity (18.2) and tied for third in quarterback pressure rate (36.4%).

Emmanwori makes a strong case for being the NFL’s all-around slot defensive back.

Worst slot defensive backs

Stout earned the starting slot role via standout spring and summer showings. Unfortunately, his play only impressed against the 49ers’ other in-house candidates. Stout proved to be a significant liability in Year 1, regularly surrendering efficient per-play yardage metrics to opposing slot receivers. His 65.6 PFF defense grade when lined up in the slot ranked 20th among 36 NFL defensive backs with at least 270 slot-defender snaps. Stout’s qualifying 77.8 PFF run-defense grade ranked 11th, and his qualifying 77.6 PFF pass-rush grade ranked seventh. Stout’s reliable run defense and blitz-viability give him a chance to retain the starting role in 2026, potentially preserving his status as a slot defensive back to target in wide receiver matchups.

Stout yielded overall half-PPR WR28 and WR46 results in Weeks 9 and 12, respectively.

Stout allows inexcusably high per-play yardage metrics despite opposing quarterbacks throwing the second-most drops and/or off-target incompletions in his primary coverage (15).

Stout’s coverage data among 36 NFL defensive backs with at least 180 slot-coverage snaps.

NFL Slot DB Coverage Upton Stout PFF Coverage Grade 60.6 (No. 26) Targeted Rate 20.9% (No. 34) Open-Target Rate 67.1% (No. 32) Receiving Yards Allowed 532 (No. 36) Catch Rate Allowed 72.7% (No. 23) Forced Incompletion Rate 9.2% (No. 15) Yards Allowed Per Coverage Snap 1.46 (No. 31) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed 12 (T-No. 34) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed Rate 3.3% (T-No. 33)

Stout will likely be a slot defensive back to target early in 2026.

Phillips appeared in the matchups column three times this season, allowing positive outcomes in two–of–three weeks. Phillips deserves credit for improving his ball-oriented disruption skills, yet he remains a player to aggressively target in matchups through two NFL seasons. Phillips’ 62.7 PFF defense grade ranked 24th among 36 NFL defensive backs with at least 270 slot-defender snaps. He failed to earn a 65.0 PFF grade in any of the three defensive subcategories.

Phillips is the NFL’s most explosive-play-friendly slot defender.

Phillips’ receiving yards allowed total reflects his fantasy-friendly status. The Giants failed to make the playoffs this season.

Phillips’ coverage data among 36 NFL defensive backs with at least 180 slot-coverage snaps.

NFL Slot DB Coverage Andru Phillips PFF Coverage Grade 64.6 (T-No. 20) Targeted Rate 15.7% (No. 15) Open-Target Rate 58.1% (No. 15) Receiving Yards Allowed 508 (No. 34) Catch Rate Allowed 77.4% (No. 28) Forced Incompletions 7 (T-No. 2) Forced Incompletion Rate 11.3% (No. 10) Yards Allowed Per Coverage Snap 1.29 (No. 26) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed 13 (No. 36) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed Rate 3.3% (T-No. 33) Missed Tackles 4 (T-No. 17)

Phillips remains a slot defensive back to target entering his third NFL season in 2026.