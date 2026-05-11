A new 12-personnel era in Philly: The Eagles' addition of Eli Stowers (85.3 PFF receiving grade) alongside Dallas Goedert aims to revitalize a stale passing attack, utilizing two-TE looks to boost their 24th-ranked play-action rate.

Detroit's Wolverine connection: First-round superstar Aidan Hutchinson is joined by rookie Derrick Moore, whose elite 92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade suggests he can punish offenses that over-invest resources in stopping Hutchinson.

Steelers build a physical WR corps: Rookie Germie Bernard joins a transformed room featuring DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., providing a high-end slot element to complement Pittsburgh's new-look perimeter size.

Many incoming rookies are stepping into major roster voids that require immediate contributions. Others, however, landed in situations where established veterans already occupy prominent roles on the depth chart.

The rookies highlighted below will have opportunities to develop behind some of the NFL’s most established players. In many cases, they will not be expected to contribute heavily right away.

While they may lack the immediate rookie-of-the-year upside of some of their peers, these players possess some of the strongest long-term outlooks in the class because of the environments they entered.

There may not be a mid-round rookie who landed in a better long-term situation than Kaelon Black. The national championship-winning running back will need to earn the No. 2 role on the 49ers’ depth chart over 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan James, but Black’s top-100 draft capital suggests San Francisco has significant plans for him.