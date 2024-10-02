2024 NFL pass-rusher rankings ahead of Week 5

• Chris Jones and Nick Bosa unsurprisingly enter the top five: Jones was dominant in Week 4, accounting for two sacks and six total pressures, while Bosa had his best game of the season against New England.

• Kyle Van Noy goes from unranked to No. 9: Week 4's top pass-rusher, Van Noy joins the top 10 after taking care of Josh Allen and the Bills.

Quarterback is the most important position on a football field, but a great pass rush is the ultimate equalizer. Pressure disrupts timing, rhythm and accuracy, something only elite quarterbacks can consistently overcome.

Last season, 15 of the top 16 NFL teams in PFF pass-rushing grade obtained a winning record. The New York Jets (7-10) certainly had a playoff-caliber defense, but their season was derailed after losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the opener.

Each week after every NFL game is graded and reviewed, PFF will check in on the top pass-rushers of the 2024 season. One sack, hit or pressure can dramatically alter a player's PFF grades when the sample size is small, but as snap counts rise, the grades will stabilize and we'll get a clearer picture of the league's best pass-rushers.

Here are the top 32 pass-rushers for the 2024 season after Week 4. For more grades and statistics on the league's best pass-rushers, check out PFF Premium Stats.