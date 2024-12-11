2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 15

• Sam Darnold earned the highest single-game mark of his career: Darnold's downfield passing was a key reason why. The seventh-year passer finished 10-of-13 for 256 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions on passes that he threw 10 or more yards downfield, with three big-time throws and turnover-worthy plays.

• Brock Purdy was at his efficient best: The 49ers quarterback completed 20 of his 25 pass attempts in the Niners' Week 14 win over the Bears, with one incompletion coming on a batted pass at the line of scrimmage. Purdy either found the end zone or moved the chains on 13 of his completions, and he led the league in both completion percentage (80.0%) and yards per attempt (13.0).

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

In this quarterback rankings breakdown, we've evaluated the top performers based on PFF passing grades. Using insights from Premium Stats, we’ll also present a variety of key grades beyond passing grade, including grades under pressure, from a clean pocket, against the blitz and more.

Week 15 Quarterback rankings