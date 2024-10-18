Fantasy Football: Week 7 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

• Diontae Johnson and his high-end target-earning: Carolina’s WR1 is in a prime spot to keep his momentum going in Week 7.

• Jared Goff’s return to high-end play: Behind an elite offensive line, Goff has been able to take advantage of favorable matchups in the trenches.

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 7.

Offensive line matchups to target