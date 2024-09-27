Fantasy Football: Week 4 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

• Terry McLaurin is set to keep his momentum going from last week: McLaurin’s target rate on pressured versus non-pressured dropbacks points to a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this week.

• Andy Dalton has more than just the “revenge game” narrative going for him in Week 4: The Carolina Panthers offensive line has afforded Dalton a clean pocket, which led to success in his 2024 debut and should do again so this week against his former team.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 4.

Click here to see this week’s entire offensive line/defensive line matchup tool on PFF.com.

Offensive line matchups to target