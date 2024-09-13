All
Fantasy Football: Week 2 OL/DL Matchups to target and avoid

By Jonathon Macri

• Reasons for concern pile up around Joe Burrow: After a poor performance in Week 1, things don’t get much easier for the Cincinnati Bengals and their quarterback in Week 2.

Aaron Rodgers is in a more favorable situation in Week 2: After a tough matchup in Week 1, Rodgers, who performed well in his first game back, could be a streaming option in Week 2 with a much better matchup.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 2.

Click here to see this week’s entire offensive line/defensive line matchup tool on PFF.com.

Offensive line matchups to target

