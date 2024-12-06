Fantasy Football: Week 14 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

• From the waiver wire to our starting lineups: Isaac Guerendo is in a great spot to become an immediate starting option this week as he takes over lead-back duties in San Francisco.

• Concern for Breece Hall: Banged up and in a poor matchup, Hall no longer stands out as a top fantasy option this week.

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 14.

Offensive line matchups to target