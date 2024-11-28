Fantasy Football: Week 13 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

• Justin Herbert is in a great spot for a bounce-back: After a relatively disappointing performance in Week 12, Herbert draws a favorable matchup to get back on track in Week 13.

• Nick Chubb can’t be fully trusted just yet: It took some specific circumstances to lead to a two-touchdown performance last week, and that’s unlikely to be the case again this week for Chubb and the Cleveland Browns.

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be key to weekly fantasy football results. As fantasy managers head into Week 13, these are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of.

Offensive line matchups to target