Fantasy Football: Week 12 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

• Jauan Jennings offers top-10 upside this week: Given his usage and involvement in the offense, Jennings should continue his high-end fantasy potential against the Green Bay Packers.

• Bo Nix is making a Bo-liever out of us all: After highlighting him last week, and finishing as a top-five quarterback for the week, the matchup and play is right to go back to the well with Denver’s rookie quarterback.

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 12.

Offensive line matchups to target