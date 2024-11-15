Fantasy Football: Week 11 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

• Stacking Denver Broncos in a favorable matchup: The combination of Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton has been hot recently, which should continue in Week 11.

• Breece Hall has the opportunity to get right this week: A positive matchup in the trenches should help ADP’s RB2 get back to the high-end production that he's capable of.

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 11.

Offensive line matchups to target