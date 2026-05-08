Mike McDaniel unlocks Justin Herbert: The Chargers' new OC brings a system that led the NFL in shifts and motion (83.3%), a massive upgrade for a Los Angeles offense that generated significantly higher EPA per play with pre-snap movement last season.

Klint Kubiak brings stability to Las Vegas: Fresh off a Super Bowl title with Seattle, Kubiak’s highly efficient play-action scheme (27.9% usage) is set to elevate Brock Bowers and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in 2026.

Kevin Stefanski retools the Falcons: Despite roster struggles in Cleveland, Stefanski’s wide-zone and play-action heavy approach (26.0% career rate) is a perfect fit for Bijan Robinson and Atlanta's elite offensive infrastructure.

Playcaller tendencies can dramatically shape fantasy football outcomes. Aggressive, fantasy-friendly offensive coordinators can elevate players across an entire offense, creating additional volume, efficiency and scoring opportunities. On the other hand, conservative or poorly structured schemes can suppress production and drag down average draft positions, even for talented players.

The article below breaks down the top three offensive playcaller upgrades for fantasy football purposes in 2026.

OC Mike McDaniel, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator in January 2026 after parting ways with Greg Roman. McDaniel brings one of the NFL’s most fantasy-friendly offensive systems, one capable of increasing both efficiency and explosive-play production. The Chargers’ offense should be aggressively targeted in fantasy football drafts.

The Dolphins’ unstable quarterback play in recent seasons contributed to declines in offensive creativity, pace and per-play efficiency. Herbert’s 78.0 PFF grade in 2025 far exceeded the Dolphins quarterbacks’ combined 56.4 PFF grade. With Herbert providing high-end, stable quarterback play, McDaniel should be able to fully implement his preferred offensive approach.