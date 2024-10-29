Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 8

• Puka Nacua flies up the rankings: The Los Angeles Rams sophomore wide receiver returned earlier than expected and immediately gained over 100 receiving yards.

• Bo Nix is on the rise at quarterback: Nix has stacked multiple good games in October with production both on the ground and in the air.

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29