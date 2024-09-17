Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 2

• A new No. 1: With Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, CeeDee Lamb takes over as the top overall player.

• De’Von Achane reaches the top 10: Achane set a career-high of 29 touches, showing the Dolphins can trust the elusive running back in a feature role.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 17