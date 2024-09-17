All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 2

2WB09AR Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrating his touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Jessica Rapfogel)

By Nathan Jahnke

A new No. 1: With Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, CeeDee Lamb takes over as the top overall player.

De’Von Achane reaches the top 10: Achane set a career-high of 29 touches, showing the Dolphins can trust the elusive running back in a feature role.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

These rest of season rankings can help in deciding who to add, who to cut or who might be worth trading for. As usual, the goal is to add as many players near the top of the list and not those lower or off the list in order to optimize your odds at a fantasy championship.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 17

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 3 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.