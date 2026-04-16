Kenyon Sadiq leads the tight end class: The Oregon tight end is expected to be a first-round pick and could provide immediate fantasy value depending on his landing spot.

The light tight end trend continues: Harold Fannin Jr., Juwan Johnson and Oronde Gadsden delivered three of the best seasons by lighter tight ends in recent NFL history last season, and multiple players from the 2026 draft class could follow a similar path.

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The 2026 NFL Draft is one week away, and this tight end class offers several intriguing options for dynasty leagues.

Only one tight end is expected to be selected in the first round, but multiple prospects are projected to come off the board on Day 2. Those rounds have produced players such as Harold Fannin Jr., Sam LaPorta, Brenton Strange and Tucker Kraft in each of the past three drafts.

The order below reflects how these players should be drafted in dynasty rookie formats, though the rankings are nearly identical in redraft leagues for now. Here are the top 15 tight ends in the class, with full write-ups and ideal landing spots for the top five included below the table.