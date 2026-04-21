Jeremiah Love is the top prospect: The Notre Dame running back will ideally be an every-down back in his rookie season.

Wide receivers dominate the rest of the first round: This class is relatively strong at wide receiver and weak at running back, making wide receiver a popular option in the first half of the first round of rookie drafts.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The 2026 NFL Draft is two days away, making this the perfect time to dig into the 2026 rookie class. Here are my initial top 60 dynasty rookie rankings for single quarterback PPR leagues. As always, draft capital will have a major impact on these rankings between now and the end of April.

Analysis for the top 10 players can be found at the bottom of the article.