PFF+ has your complete draft system with new, upgraded tools. Save 25% on annual with code DRAFT.
All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 60 dynasty rookie
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Jeremiah Love is the top prospect: The Notre Dame running back will ideally be an every-down back in his rookie season.
  • Wide receivers dominate the rest of the first round: This class is relatively strong at wide receiver and weak at running back, making wide receiver a popular option in the first half of the first round of rookie drafts.

The 2026 NFL Draft is two days away, making this the perfect time to dig into the 2026 rookie class. Here are my initial top 60 dynasty rookie rankings for single quarterback PPR leagues. As always, draft capital will have a major impact on these rankings between now and the end of April.

Analysis for the top 10 players can be found at the bottom of the article.

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
Fantasy Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.