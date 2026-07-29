Josh Allen sits alone in the first tier: Allen's consistency, paired with Buffalo‘s offensive continuity, helps separate him from the rest of the position.

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The quarterback position is deeper than ever in fantasy football, making it more important to know when to invest in an elite option and when to wait. These PFF fantasy quarterback rankings are built specifically for redraft leagues, with every quarterback grouped into tiers to help identify where meaningful value drops occur during your draft.

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Last updated: Wednesday, July 29

Tier 1

Allen has been a top-three fantasy quarterback in each of the past six seasons, combining elite passing consistency with rushing production that includes 12 or more touchdowns on the ground in each of the past three years. What sets him apart historically is the balance of his skill sets: he is a more polished passer than most elite rushing quarterbacks and a more dangerous runner than most high-end pocket passers.

The only real concern is age, as elite rushing production tends to decline earlier than passing ability, and Allen turns 30 before the season starts. Buffalo's addition of DJ Moore should push Allen's passing volume back up after a down year in 2025, giving him a realistic path to an even bigger season and making him the top fantasy quarterback option by a clear margin in redraft.

Tier 2

Maye delivered one of the best sophomore seasons by a quarterback in the past two decades, ranking second in total fantasy points and third in fantasy points per game. The additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs give him an even stronger supporting cast heading into 2026, but matching last season's efficiency will be a challenge. His league-leading 8.9 yards per attempt, touchdown rate and interception rate all point toward some regression, while his 409 rushing yards fall short of the rushing production that has typically separated the very top fantasy quarterbacks in recent years.

Maye remains the top dynasty quarterback asset and a clear top-tier redraft option, but Josh Allen's longer track record of elite fantasy production makes him the safer choice in 2026 drafts. Concerns about Maye's schedule are likely overstated after he averaged 21.9 fantasy points per game against top-eight defenses last season, though some regression in his passing efficiency is enough to keep him one tier below Allen.