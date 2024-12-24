Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 17

• QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks @ Chicago Bears: Chicago fields the NFL’s most quarterback-friendly coverage unit over the last five weeks.

• Indianapolis Colts D/ST @ New York Giants: Indianapolis should generate turnovers and sacks against New York.

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith remains a streaming QB1 against the Chicago Bears’ explosive-play-friendly pass defense. Smith’s 83.9 PFF offense grade ties for eighth among 43 NFL quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks.