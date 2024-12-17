Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 16

• QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams @ New York Jets: New York’s defense struggles since Week 6 make it one of the worst units among NFL teams.

• Green Bay Packers D/ST vs. New Orleans Saints: Green Bay takes on an injury-depleted New Orleans offense.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a streaming QB1, playing in a highly efficient offense against the New York Jets’ inefficient defense. Stafford’s 74.1 PFF offense grade ranks 24th among 33 NFL quarterbacks with at least 400 offensive snaps.

PFF's scores and schedule imply Los Angeles will score 24.5 points as a 3.0-point road favorite.