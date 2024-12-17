All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 16

2YW1BTF Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By Nic Bodiford

• QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams @ New York Jets: New York’s defense struggles since Week 6 make it one of the worst units among NFL teams

Green Bay Packers D/ST vs. New Orleans Saints: Green Bay takes on an injury-depleted New Orleans offense.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams @ New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a streaming QB1, playing in a highly efficient offense against the New York Jets’ inefficient defense. Stafford’s 74.1 PFF offense grade ranks 24th among 33 NFL quarterbacks with at least 400 offensive snaps

PFF's scores and schedule imply Los Angeles will score 24.5 points as a 3.0-point road favorite.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.