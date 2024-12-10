All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 15

2RWT51K Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By John Owning

• QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers: Smith should play efficiently in a pass-heavy game environment.

Baltimore Ravens D/ST @ New York Giants: Baltimore’s pass defense should rack up sacks and interceptions. 

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a streaming QB1, entering a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Smith’s 84.1 PFF offense grade ranks ninth among 32 NFL quarterbacks with at least 435 offensive snaps

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.