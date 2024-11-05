Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 10

• QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: Herbert is exceptionally efficient when playing in a clean pocket.

• New York Giants D/ST @ Carolina Panthers: New York will produce no matter who starts at quarterback for Carolina.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Streamable NFL quarterbacks and defense/special teams (D/ST) units are frequently available via the waiver wire, allowing savvy fantasy managers to add and drop both positions based on the assets’ weekly matchups. The article below breaks down two NFL quarterbacks and two D/ST units available in roughly 50.0% of both ESPN and Yahoo! Leagues.