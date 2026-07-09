Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 14-team leagues

Load up on wide receivers early and often: This build leans on receiver as its backbone, stacking the position across the early and middle rounds with Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams a strong anchor if you land the first pick.

Wait on running back and throw darts late: Rather than reaching early, this strategy floods the back half of the draft with high-upside backs, led by Jonathon Brooks of the Carolina Panthers.

Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

This perfect draft strategy for 14-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Thursday, July 9