Fantasy Football Pass/Run Funnel Report: Defenses to exploit in Week 17

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly when a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three NFL defenses that profile as either a pass funnel, run funnel or both for Week 17 by using the defensive expected points added (EPA) allowed per play graphic below as a baseline. These exploitable matchups should be targeted in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats unless otherwise stated.

Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants Pass and Run Funnel

The New York Giants lost two-time-defending second-team All-Pro interior defender Dexter Lawrence to a season-ending dislocated elbow in Week 13. His 81.4 PFF pass-rush grade and 83.8 PFF run-defense grade rank third and first, respectively, among 34 NFL interior defenders with at least 310 pass-rushing snaps and 45 NFL interior defenders with at least 210 run-defense snaps. Among NFL teams in Weeks 14-16, New York’s pass defense ranks 23rd in quarterback pressure rate (31.6%) and 29th in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play (0.297), yards allowed per coverage snap (7.48) and explosive pass plays allowed rate (18.9%). The run defense ranks 14th in EPA allowed per play (-0.086), 18th in explosive run plays allowed rate (12.6%) and ties for 27th in explosive run plays allowed (12).