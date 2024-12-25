All
Fantasy Football Pass/Run Funnel Report: Defenses to exploit in Week 17

2YK69J7 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) carries the ball on his way to score a touchdown against New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) and safety Chuck Clark (36) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Nic Bodiford

Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants Pass and Run Funnel: Indianapolis’ offense should move the ball efficiently against New York.

Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns Pass Funnel: Miami’s downfield passing attack should deliver fantasy-friendly results in Week 17. 

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly when a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three NFL defenses that profile as either a pass funnel, run funnel or both for Week 17 by using the defensive expected points added (EPA) allowed per play graphic below as a baseline. These exploitable matchups should be targeted in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats unless otherwise stated.

Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants Pass and Run Funnel

The New York Giants lost two-time-defending second-team All-Pro interior defender Dexter Lawrence to a season-ending dislocated elbow in Week 13. His 81.4 PFF pass-rush grade and 83.8 PFF run-defense grade rank third and first, respectively, among 34 NFL interior defenders with at least 310 pass-rushing snaps and 45 NFL interior defenders with at least 210 run-defense snaps. Among NFL teams in Weeks 14-16, New York’s pass defense ranks 23rd in quarterback pressure rate (31.6%) and 29th in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play (0.297), yards allowed per coverage snap (7.48) and explosive pass plays allowed rate (18.9%). The run defense ranks 14th in EPA allowed per play (-0.086), 18th in explosive run plays allowed rate (12.6%) and ties for 27th in explosive run plays allowed (12). 

