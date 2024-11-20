All
Fantasy Football Pass/Run Funnel Report: Defenses to exploit in Week 12

2YHAHRA Inglewood, California, USA. 10th Nov, 2024. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans in Inglewood, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : Charles Baus/CSM/Alamy Live News

By Nic Bodiford

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens Pass Funnel: Los Angeles should rack up explosive gains against Baltimore.

San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers Run Funnel: Green Bay’s undersized linebacker corps will struggle to contain San Francisco’s ground game.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly when a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three NFL defenses that profile as either a pass funnel, run funnel or both for Week 11 by using the defensive expected points added (EPA) allowed per play graphic below as a baseline. These exploitable matchups should be targeted in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats unless otherwise stated.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens Pass Funnel

