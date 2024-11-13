Fantasy Football Pass/Run Funnel Report: Defenses to exploit in Week 11

• Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Pass Funnel: Pittsburgh will exploit Baltimore’s pass-funnel defense in a game that determines the AFC North’s first-place team.

• Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Pass Funnel: Detroit’s passing game matchup creates a high-leverage situation for fantasy football managers.

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly when a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three NFL defenses that profile as either a pass funnel, run funnel or both for Week 11 by using the defensive expected points added (EPA) allowed per play graphic below as a baseline. These exploitable matchups should be targeted in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats unless otherwise stated.