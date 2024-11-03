NFL Week 9 DFS Breakdown: A game-by-game look at the weekend DFS slate

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

Welcome to the MagicSportsBreakdown!

For those who have followed my work at previous outlets, thank you for your continued support. For PFF readers who may not know me — which is likely most of you — it’s great to be here. As a PFF subscriber myself, writing here is an honor and a privilege.

This breakdown can be used for cash games, single-entry, three-max and high-dollar GPPs. For max-entering GPPs, use the recommended players to build your player pool (players are listed in order based on exposure). Unless otherwise noted, all pace and pass rates refer to “neutral situations” (+/-8 points).

How do I best use the Sunday A.M. Update?

The “Sunday A.M. Update” offers a game-by-game analysis of the DraftKings main slate, focusing on key injuries, advanced stats, trends and expected pace and playcalling.

I also provide my “optimal lineups” for DraftKings (“DK”). These lineups (“LUs”) consist of 7-of-9 players to comply with DraftKings regulations of not giving out complete teams. One is designed for GPPs, and one is for Cash Games.

In addition to the optimal lineups, I also share my personal “core” player pool (usually 16-20 players) that I’m rolling out in three-max (contests that allow three lineups per user) and other multi-entry GPPs (contests that allow as many as 150 lineups per user).

GAME BREAKDOWNS

Click here to jump to a game:

DAL@ATL | DEN@BAL | MIA@BUF | NO@CAR | LV@CIN | LAC@CLE | WAS@NYG | NE@TEN | CHI@ARI | JAX@PHI | DET@GB | LAR@SEA | IND@MIN

ATL -2.5, O/U 52



Implied team totals: DAL (25.25), ATL (27.25)

Pace, Playcalling, Stats & Trends

Jordan Phillips, DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons are out for Dallas. Trevon Diggs is a game-time decision with a calf injury after missing practice all week. With Demarcus Lawrence on IR, the Cowboys’ defense is heavily depleted heading into Week 9.