NFL Super Bowl 59 positional fantasy football rankings

Philadelphia Eagles dominate rankings: The combination of Jalen Hurts rushing, and the Eagles only focusing on their four skill players gives most Eagles the advantage compared to the Kansas City Chiefs who spread the ball around to more players.

Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke ’s fantasy rankings have averaged a top-10 finish over the past five seasons, per FantasyPros ‘ rankings accuracy competition. He is one of three analysts to have achieved this.

These are my weekly fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings finished seventh in accuracy this season, were 11th-most accurate in 2023, fifth-most accurate in 2021, second-most in 2020 and third-most in 2019. I am one of four analysts with five top-12 performances in the last six years, and one of five analysts with four top-eight performances.

Injury statuses like Q for questionable are included once they are official leading up to a game. Prior to that, practice statuses for the most recent practice are provided. This includes DNP for did not participate and LP for limited participation.

Last Updated: 12:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27

