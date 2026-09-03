Brandon Aubrey is in a tier of his own: Aubrey has finished top-three in scoring in all three of his seasons and leads the league in long field-goal attempts.

Cameron Dicker doesn't miss: Dicker has made 93.5% of his career field-goal attempts, the best mark in NFL history, while kicking for an offense that ranks outside the top 10 in scoring.

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If your league requires you to start a kicker, the best strategy is typically to wait until the final round to draft one. This season, though, there are two kickers worth considering a little earlier.

Here are my 2026 redraft kicker rankings, broken down into tiers, with analysis of all 32 projected starters.

Last updated: Thursday, Sept. 3

Tier 1

Aubrey has been the most reliable kicker in fantasy, finishing top three in scoring in all three of his seasons while making the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team each year. His value is driven by Dallas' high-scoring offense, a defense that keeps games close and, above all, the team's willingness to attempt long field goals, an area where he has led the league three years running. His 2026 schedule is also weather-friendly, with a dome home stadium and cold-weather road trips falling outside the winter season. Aubrey is the clear top kicker and, depending on scoring, worth taking earlier than the final round.