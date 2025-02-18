Fantasy Football: How 2025 NFL Draft's tight end class stacks up in stable metrics

- Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin Jr. delivered a historically productive season in 2024: Fannin posted more receiving yards this season than any other tight end since 2014, making his case to be considered one of the top prospects in this class.
- Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland do not disappoint: The top two tight ends on the PFF big board delivered across the key stable metric categories over the past two seasons.
The NFL offseason is officially underway and so is the 2025 NFL Draft season. Plenty of fantasy football general managers are building out their rookie draft boards for dynasty purposes.
Looking at how each position stacks up against one another from an analytics standpoint is just one of the many tools to consider during the evaluation process. This series focuses purely on the key stable metrics that translate more often than not from college to the NFL. It's a way for dynasty managers, and fantasy managers, in general, to get familiar with this year’s rookie class.
A few notes about how this series will work:
- Rankings are based entirely on how these players performed in PFF’s stable metrics over the past two seasons.
- Athletic ability and size are not considered in this process. Again, this is just one of many evaluation tools to consider.
- This list includes all 21 tight ends from the PFF big board but does not provide any weight to projected draft capital, competition level or their overall ranking, though that context will often be provided.
TOP-10 TE PROSPECTS IN PFF RECEIVING GRADE SINCE 2023
|Tight End
|Receiving Grade
|Routes Run
|Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
|96.7
|652
|Tyler Warren, Penn State
|91.6
|743
|Colston Loveland, Michigan
|90.8
|491
|Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
|84.8
|502
|Brant Kuithe, Utah
|79.8
|198
|Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
|77.5
|631
|Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
|76.3
|494
|Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina
|74.7
|484
|Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss
|73.1
|517
|Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
|72.5
|408
Harold Fannin Jr. is coming off a remarkable 2024 season where he delivered an FBS-leading 96.0 receiving grade to go along with 1,342 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns – both of which also led all FBS tight ends. Combine this with Fannin’s 91.9 receiving grade on just 50 targets in 2023, and it’s clear why his spot at the top of this overall receiving grade category since 2023 is so much higher than anyone else on the list.