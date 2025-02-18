Fantasy Football: How 2025 NFL Draft's tight end class stacks up in stable metrics

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

The NFL offseason is officially underway and so is the 2025 NFL Draft season. Plenty of fantasy football general managers are building out their rookie draft boards for dynasty purposes.

Looking at how each position stacks up against one another from an analytics standpoint is just one of the many tools to consider during the evaluation process. This series focuses purely on the key stable metrics that translate more often than not from college to the NFL. It's a way for dynasty managers, and fantasy managers, in general, to get familiar with this year’s rookie class.

A few notes about how this series will work:

Rankings are based entirely on how these players performed in PFF’s stable metrics over the past two seasons.

Athletic ability and size are not considered in this process. Again, this is just one of many evaluation tools to consider.

This list includes all 21 tight ends from the PFF big board but does not provide any weight to projected draft capital, competition level or their overall ranking, though that context will often be provided.

TOP-10 TE PROSPECTS IN PFF RECEIVING GRADE SINCE 2023

Harold Fannin Jr. is coming off a remarkable 2024 season where he delivered an FBS-leading 96.0 receiving grade to go along with 1,342 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns – both of which also led all FBS tight ends. Combine this with Fannin’s 91.9 receiving grade on just 50 targets in 2023, and it’s clear why his spot at the top of this overall receiving grade category since 2023 is so much higher than anyone else on the list.