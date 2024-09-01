Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: Picks 4-7

• A top-five wide receiver is guaranteed: The top six picks in most drafts should include Christian McCaffrey and the top-five wide receivers. Ja’Marr Chase is the ideal option for the fourth pick.

• Add a tight end early: The fourth pick is an awkward time to find value at tight end, so picking Sam LaPorta in the third round means you don’t have to worry about the position.

The Perfect Draft series integrates current ADPs from both expert and casual drafts to identify the best available picks at each selection. This draft strategy is tailored for 10-team PPR leagues, specifically for those picking fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1

Round 1, Picks 4-7: Draft a wide receiver

The strategy at this pick is simply to take the best wide receiver.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey is likely off the board, and it’s a little too early to select Bijan Robinson or Breece Hall. With several top-tier wide receivers available, you can confidently pick one and slot him into your starting lineup. And ideally, you won't have to worry about that position for the rest of the season.

Chase was WR5 as a rookie but has fallen just outside the top-10 the last two seasons because he missed time due to injury in 2022, while Joe Burrow missed time in 2023. He’s ranked among the top six in fantasy points per game each season when only including games where Burrow is healthy. Chase should benefit this season from Tyler Boyd leaving the team, allowing Chase to line up in the slot more often. All of the other wide receivers with a top-five ADP have lined up in the slot significantly more than Chase these last three seasons, and it’s time for Chase to catch up.

Round 2, Picks 14-17: Draft a running back or wide receiver

The only viable options here are at running back and wide receiver, as the top quarterbacks and tight ends typically aren't selected until the end of the second or start of the third round. I lean toward running back in this spot due to the difficulty of finding value at the position in the next few rounds.

Gibbs consistently excelled in ideal situations. On perfectly blocked plays, when he could follow his intended point of attack and against seven or fewer men in the box, he ranked between the 95th and 99th percentile in PFF rushing grade. He finished eighth in PPR points last season. It’s hard for him to reach the Christian McCaffrey level without more rushing attempts per game, but there is reason to believe his fantasy points can improve with either more touches, improved production in the receiving game and/or the offensive line helping him even more than before.

Round 3, Picks 24-27: Draft a quarterback or tight end

This pick range is particularly tricky when it comes to selecting a tight end. The fourth round is a little early for the second tier of tight ends, and the fifth round is a little early for the third tier of tight ends. Because of that, I lean toward drafting a tight end here, although it’s also fine to pick up a quarterback and wait a little longer for a tight end.