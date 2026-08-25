Prioritize a top-eight tight end: Tucker Kraft is currently falling in drafts further than he could, and ideally, you can build your draft strategy around that value.

Save on PFF+ for 5 Days Only: Get a full year of PFF+ for just $89.99 before the limited-time offer ends Aug. 25.

This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Round 1, Pick 1: Draft a running back

Anyone with the first overall pick should select Jahmyr Gibbs and not think twice. It will be easy enough to balance the roster in the ensuing rounds regardless of whether you target running backs or wide receivers, so the best approach is to start with the top overall fantasy player.

Top Target: Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is the only running back to average at least 21 PPR points per game in each of the last two seasons, combining elite rushing efficiency, double-digit touchdown production and over 500 receiving yards. David Montgomery's departure removes the main factor that had previously capped his goal-line ceiling. Detroit’s offensive line is the primary concern after dropping from second to 13th in PFF run-blocking grade last season. Two more starters were replaced this offseason, adding further uncertainty to an area central to Gibbs’ production. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has shown a willingness to feature a lead back heavily, so a dramatic shift in usage is unlikely. The same talented supporting cast that creates slight competition for touches also helps Detroit remain one of the league's best offenses. The other elite running backs at a similar ADP carry comparable or greater uncertainty, which keeps Gibbs at the top of the position.

Possible Targets: Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, Jonathan Taylor, James Cook III

Round 2, Pick 20: Draft a running back

A running back is the right call in most second-round situations, regardless of who you took in the first round. A few teams have shown a firm commitment to a single running back in a strong offense, leading to significant consistency among the top running backs over the past two seasons.

In addition, some teams have recently made major investments in a running back, either a first-round pick or a highly paid free agent. This creates a notable tier gap between the top 15 running backs and everyone else, and most of them will come off the board within the first two rounds or the early third round. That means roughly 12 or 13 of the first 22 or so picks will be running backs.

Ideally, you'll be one of the teams with two of these backs on your roster, or even three if you're comfortable relying on several mid-round wide receivers.