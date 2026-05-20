Kenneth Walker III should score more touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs: Walker is expected to handle a larger share of the backfield workload than he did in Seattle, including more goal-line opportunities.

Ladd McConkey should benefit from Mike McDaniel’s arrival: McConkey thrives on intermediate routes, an area of the field McDaniel consistently emphasizes for his top receiving options.

Tucker Kraft could emerge as the Green Bay Packers’ top target: Although Kraft is recovering from an ACL tear, the departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks should lead to an increased target share once he returns.

Peak fantasy football draft season is still a few months away, but average draft positions (ADPs) have largely stabilized following the 2026 NFL Draft and the second wave of free agency, which included notable moves involving Jauan Jennings, David Njoku and Aaron Rodgers. As a result, early market inefficiencies are beginning to emerge.

Several players remain undervalued entering 2026, largely because their 2025 seasons failed to meet expectations due to injury, role changes or disappointing production. The players below are positioned to rebound in 2026 and currently offer strong value relative to both their ESPN ADP and the players being drafted around them at their respective positions.