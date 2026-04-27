There has been significant hype around the 2027 rookie class, with suggestions to trade away 2026 rookie picks for 2027 picks.

To evaluate those decisions, this article ranks the top players from the 2027 class and projects where they would be selected if they were part of the 2026 class. These rankings are primarily based on two-quarterback leagues, as much of the hype surrounding the 2027 class centers on the quarterback position. This analysis also assumes that top players eligible to declare early will do so.

1. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Smith appears to be a generational wide receiver prospect. His 92.9 receiving grade is tied for the highest among Power Four wide receivers over the past decade, including players who completed their college careers. Among wide receivers in just their freshman and sophomore seasons, the next closest is Jaxon Smith-Njigba (91.5), with Jaylen Waddle (90.7) and Ja’Marr Chase (90.3) also ranking in the top five.

Smith would be the top wide receiver selected in any recent class. While there are several intriguing quarterback options, he is a much safer projection than any of them. He would be the top pick in 2026 rookie drafts if eligible and is the favorite to be the top pick in 2027 rookie drafts.

Where he would be drafted in 2026: 1.01

2. QB Arch Manning, Texas