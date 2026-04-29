Kaelon Black is a zone-scheme fit: Selected on Day 2 by the 49ers, Black averaged 5.5 yards per attempt on zone runs and could challenge for the backup role behind Christian McCaffrey.

Adam Randall serves as a high-upside handcuff: Standing 6-foot-3, the former wide receiver is the only notable addition to a Ravens backfield needing insurance for aging veteran Derrick Henry.

Demond Claiborne offers receiving specialist value: A sixth-round pick for the Vikings, Claiborne possesses the change-of-direction skills to potentially overtake an aging Aaron Jones in the receiving rotation.

The NFL draft has come and gone. There is now a clear consensus on who should go in the first round of dynasty rookie drafts, but everything after that is largely unpredictable. More than 30 wide receivers were selected, and managers will weigh them differently. Some will prioritize draft capital, others will prioritize landing spots, and others will prioritize pre-draft rankings. Several tight ends were selected early, but most project as blockers rather than receivers. Fewer running backs were selected than usual, and while most were not taken early, positional scarcity could push them up boards.

Here are three running backs projected to go in the third round or later of dynasty rookie drafts based on early consensus rankings. Each has a chance to factor into his team’s rotation as a rookie and provide fantasy value over his first few seasons in the league.