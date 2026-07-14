Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson is the ideal early choice: The gap between the top two running backs is so large that anyone with a top-two pick is at an advantage.

Take advantage of early ADP: Several players remain undervalued at this stage of the offseason, making early drafts an opportunity to capitalize on ADP before it adjusts.

Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.

This perfect draft strategy for managers picking No. 1-3 in 10-team, single-quarterback, PPR redraft fantasy football leagues is built using consensus average draft position (ADP) data from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. Follow this round-by-round blueprint to maximize value at every pick.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 14

Round 1, Picks 1-3: Draft a running back or wide receiver

There is a significant gap between picking in the top two and picking third. Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson are the top two running backs by ADP across ESPN, Yahoo! and Sleeper. Gibbs is the top-ranked back on ESPN, while Robinson holds that distinction on Yahoo! and Sleeper. If you have one of the first two picks, selecting one of those running backs is the clear play.

If you're picking third and either Gibbs or Robinson falls, take him. Otherwise, you'll have your choice of the top wide receivers.

Regardless of where you pick, you'll still have the flexibility to build a balanced roster in the later rounds.

Top Target: Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is the only running back to average at least 21 PPR points per game in each of the last two seasons, combining elite rushing efficiency, double-digit touchdown production, and over 500 receiving yards. The departure of David Montgomery removes the main factor that had previously capped his goal-line ceiling. The offensive line is the primary concern after dropping from second to 13th in run-blocking grade last season, and two more starters were replaced this offseason, adding further uncertainty to an area central to his production. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has shown a willingness to feature a lead back heavily, so a dramatic shift in usage is unlikely, and the same talented supporting cast that creates slight competition for touches also helps Detroit remain one of the league's best offenses. The other elite running backs at a similar ADP carry comparable or greater uncertainty, which keeps Gibbs at the top of the position.

Possible Targets: Bijan Robinson, Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Christian McCaffrey

Round 2, Picks 18-20: Draft a running back

A running back is the right call in most second-round scenarios, regardless of your first-round pick. A handful of teams have committed to a featured back in a strong offense, creating a level of consistency at the position that few others can match.