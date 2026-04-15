Carnell Tate is an efficiency machine: Despite sharing the field with other elite talents at Ohio State, Tate’s 3.02 yards per route run (fifth in the Power Four) and 85.7% contested catch rate (first) suggest he is a “can’t-miss” WR1. His ability to produce like an alpha on limited volume makes him the safest bet for immediate fantasy production in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jordyn Tyson’s elite “Target Earner” profile: When healthy, Tyson is a fantasy juggernaut, commanding a staggering 31.8% target rate. While his extensive injury history is a significant red flag for dynasty managers, his combine performance—highlighted by 26 bench press reps—proves he has the physicality to dominate NFL secondaries as a high-volume X-receiver.

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Identifying rookie wide receivers with the skill set to align both on the perimeter and in the slot can give fantasy managers an edge. While prospects with high-end perimeter traits may project into a team’s nominal No. 1 X receiver role, that position is often more complementary in today’s NFL.

Versatility is what gets players on the field early. Wide receivers who can line up inside and outside are more likely to earn snaps in two-receiver sets, creating opportunities for quick-hitting targets from the slot while still staying on the field in heavier personnel groupings.

This class features several such players, including the top slot receiver and top perimeter receiver, who round out the position’s top five prospects.

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate’s profile is built on per-route efficiency. Somewhat overshadowed by teammate Jeremiah Smith, Tate saw inconsistent target volume but still flashed intriguing traits and strong production. His 88.7 PFF offense grade ranks third among 135 Power Four wide receivers with at least 500 offensive snaps, while Smith’s 90.7 ranks second.

Tate consistently generates yardage and moves the chains, grading well against his peers. Although he lined up in the slot on just 12.8% of his snaps and saw 25 slot targets across his three college seasons, he averaged 3.22 yards per route run in those situations.

Carnell Tate: Receiving data and ranks among 97 Power Four wide receivers with at least 65 targets in 2025

Metric Value (Rank) PFF Receiving Grade 89.0 (No. 3) Targets 66 (T-No. 93) Target Rate 22.85 (No. 50) Deep-Target Rate 25.8% (No. 19) Slot-Target Rate 3.1% (No. 69) Yards Per Route Run 3.02 (No. 5) Catch Rate 77.3% (No. 8) Contested Catch Rate 85.7% (No. 1) Average Depth Of Target 14.6 (No. 11) Yards Per Reception 17.2 (No. 8) Missed Tackles Forced 6 (T-No. 71) Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception 0.12 (No. 76) Yards After Catch Per Reception 4.5 (No. 67) Explosive Pass Plays 18 (T-No. 45) 1st Down &/Or TD Conversion Rate 12.1% (No. 12)

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is a two-time All-Big 12 selection with elite production metrics but a concerning injury history. His 83.7 PFF offense grade ranks eighth among 135 Power Four wide receivers with at least 500 offensive snaps.

At 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, Tyson offers alignment versatility, with experience both on the perimeter and in the slot. He also recorded 26 bench press reps at the 2026 NFL combine, tied for the most among wide receivers.

Tyson’s injury history is extensive. He tore the ACL, MCL and PCL in his left knee in November 2022, fractured his left collarbone in November 2024, sprained an ankle in March 2025 and suffered a right hamstring strain in October 2025. Hamstring issues have remained a concern, as he aggravated the injury while training for the NFL combine. Tyson is scheduled to hold his lone pre-draft workout on April 17.

Jordyn Tyson: Receiving data and rank among 21 Power Four wide receivers with at least 150 targets from 2024 to Week 8, 2025

Metric Value (Rank) PFF Receiving Grade 89.5 (No. 4) Targets 203 (No. 1) Target Rate 31.8% (No. 2) Deep-Target Rate 17.7% (No. 12) Slot-Target Rate 11.6% (No. 10) Yards Per Route Run 2.71 (No. 5) Catch Rate 65.0% (No. 14) Average Depth Of Target 11.9 (No. 9) Yards Per Reception 13.1 (No. 13) Missed Tackles Forced 13 (No. 16) Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception 0.10 (No. 21) Yards After Catch Per Reception 5.3 (No. 14) Explosive Pass Plays 39 (T-No. 1) 1st Down &/Or TD Conversion Rate 13.3% (No. 5)

When healthy, Tyson is an elite target earner and yardage producer who regularly generates first downs and explosive gains. He profiles as an NFL No. 1 wide receiver.

WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut

Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell became the program’s first consensus All-American following a record-setting redshirt senior season. The highly athletic Biletnikoff Award finalist’s late-career breakout is the primary concern in his profile, though his production was driven more by polished route-running and reliable hands than by physicality. Bell’s 81.7 PFF grade ranks 12th among 153 FBS wide receivers with at least 600 offensive snaps.

At 6-foot and 192 pounds, Bell has the size to operate as a modern inside-outside No. 1 wide receiver.

Bell emphasized his hands last offseason, improving his catch rate from 52.7% in 2024 to 72.3% in 2025.

Below is Skyler Bell’s receiving data from snaps aligned on the perimeter, along with his rankings among 33 FBS wide receivers with at least 75 perimeter targets in 2025. His slot receiving data is also included, with rankings among 77 FBS wide receivers with at least 50 slot targets.