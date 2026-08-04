Fantasy Football 2026: League-winning running backs for drafts

Chase Brown unlocks supreme efficiency alongside a healthy Joe Burrow: Operating against light defensive fronts in a loaded Cincinnati passing attack, Brown paced the position at a premier 22.3 PPR points per game down the stretch when Burrow was fully healthy.

Kenneth Walker III captures an elite volume ceiling in Kansas City: Walker has earned a 93.7 PFF rushing grade over the past three seasons, positioning him to dominate high-leverage touches following his high-profile arrival in the Chiefs’ backfield.

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Finding value is about more than identifying talented players. It requires pinpointing situations where talent, opportunity and cost align.

These three players check all three boxes and have the potential to dramatically outperform their current ADPs in 2026. ADP listed is a consensus from ESPN, Yahoo! and Sleeper.

Last updated: Tuesday, Aug. 4