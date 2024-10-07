Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 5

• Tank Bigsby leads the Jacksonville Jaguars: Bigsby has been the clear best runner on the team over the last two weeks, which could lead to a larger role going forward.

• The Indianapolis Colts‘ wide receivers impress: Adonai Mitchell and Alec Pierce made a case for more targets going forward.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

Tank Bigsby leads the backfield: Bigsby led the Jaguars in rushing yards for a second-straight week